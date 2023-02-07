Tomac was committed to the outside line while Sexton was sticking to the inside. The outside required more momentum, more commitment, and more lean angle. That lean angle came with risk as countless riders lost the front end and crashed. Tomac couldn’t seem to find rhythm here for the first half of the main event. Sexton was using the inside line which was safer due to the lack of lean angle required but also forced riders to go much slower as they traversed the large rolling bumps and tighter arc. It seemed to be a bit of a wash as neither line looked ideal. Then, everything changed. Tomac put together this 2-2 wheelie maneuver that jump started his momentum through this outside line. Sexton admitted to seeing it and even tried the outside once, nearly crashing in the process. While Sexton reverted to the inside, still floundering through, Tomac repeatedly nailed the tricky outside at speed, gaining insurmountable time each lap. This line, coupled with the mental devastation inflicted by Tomac not only holding the lead but now pulling away was more than Sexton could absorb. It was the difference in winning and losing that main event.

Was this a devastating loss for Sexton or just another lesson he can use to come back stronger?

I believe it will be a learning lesson for Sexton based on how he is approaching it. After the race, he didn’t mope around, wallowing in the loss. Instead, he immediately walked over to the section and dissected what happened and what he should have done. That willingness to learn spoke volumes about where his mind is. He knew he let a win get away and needed to understand why and how. If he can learn from setbacks and then apply that wisdom, he is going to be a very dangerous man for the next 5 years.

Is fifth a big problem for Cooper Webb?

I don’t think the result is as big of a problem as the inability to go with Sexton and Tomac. At the first two rounds, he looked to be on pace with the winner. The last two rounds, he seemed to be a touch off that. I still think he wins a race or two this year, but he is going to need to put himself in a winning position on the first lap and then iron out any weaknesses that Tomac or Sexton could exploit.