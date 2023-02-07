The last few years have not been great for Jordon Smith. The multi-time race winner suffered injuries in 2019, 2020, and 2021 that ended his championship hopes—and entire seasons—early and sidelined him for significant amount of time. In 2022, he was fully healthy and competed in eight 250SX East Region main events, finishing sixth in the standings aboard a Fire Power Parts Honda CRF250R.

Then, he signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing in June. Smith did not race any rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship last year as he was prepping to make a run at a 250SX title in 2023.

Back aboard factory equipment, the North Carolina native finished third in the Houston Supercross as the 250SX East Region Championship got underway. Smith said afterwards this was the most comfortable he ever felt throughout a race day, from qualifying to the main event—even with a small crash in a difficult sand section in the main event.

After the race, Smith spoke to the media via the post-race press conference.

Two-thousand-nineteen Detroit was your last podium?

Jordon Smith: Yeah, that’s right.

And you had that crash in the sand. A lot of people had problems there. Take us through what happened there and how you were able to claw back.

Yeah, the sand tonight was pretty treacherous, they built those big rollers, and it was deep sand, you felt like you never got to the bottom of it. Been a long time since I rode some sand like that, not doing outdoors last year, you don’t get those deep ruts and letting the front end float. I was struggling in there all day. I actually kinda had it figured out in the main event until I went down there! I switched up my line and was trying to put in a charge there, trying to catch up to [Tom] Vialle. I just pushed the front. So to get back to the podium was really good. I felt really good all day, maybe the most comfortable I’ve ever felt in supercross. That was super motivation for me throughout the day. I’ve been in championship battles and stuff, and I felt really good today. Looking forward to keeping the ball rolling.