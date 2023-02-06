We break down one of the smoothest/silkiest rider's bikes with a seemingly seven foot tall mechanic in Jared Warrick. Keefer and Warrick walk you through Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Christian Craig's machine. We shot this at A2, but according to Christian, we need to update this video later this year as he now has changed his spec! Look for part two soon!

Note: this video was filmed on press day before the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Reporting: Kris Keefer

Mechanic: Jared Warrick

Main Image: Align Media