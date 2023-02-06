In case you were living under a rock, Monster Energy Yamaha/Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan made his highly anticipated professional supercross debut over the weekend in Houston. The son for former freestyle motocross star Brian Deegan, Haiden had a lot of attention built behind him coming into the weekend as not only a highly-touted amateur racer, but also a well-known social media entity through vlogs on The Deegans YouTube channel. We’ll have to check the record books, but Haiden Deegan might be the first rider ever to make his debut with over a million people already following him on Instagram.

As such, the autograph line was extremely long, and the attention around him was on hyper-drive. All Deegan did was deliver on debut with an impressive fourth place result in the 250SX main event. A steady ride that saw him pass some big names and avoid mistakes that others made, Deegan rode it home to a top five result. We spoke to him afterwards, and even he could hardly believe it.

Racer X: Just kind of take me through the first experience, the jitters and the nerves of it all, and then how you feel at the end of the night.

Haiden Deegan: Oh, yeah. It was kind of a hectic day for me. I was just nervous. I wanted to do good because I just wanted to do good for myself and for the team and stuff. I wanted to prove that I belong up front and can run with those guys. The heat race was good. I got fourth, I think. Then in the main event I got a pretty decent start and just laid down good laps and made my way through the pack a little bit. Those guys weirdly make a lot of mistakes. Towards the end of the race, they started dropping back. I was just riding smooth, hitting my marks, breathing, and made my way. By the last lap, I was in fourth. I finished in fourth, and I was so happy.