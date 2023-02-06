Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger and Cooper Webb both ended up inside of the top five at Houston over the weekend, but both had very different reactions to the results. For Plessinger, it was his first top five of the season after mid-pack starts and a few untimely crashes have cost him a chance to fight up front. He looked solid all day in Houston though, even challenging Eli Tomac for the lead early in the main event. Webb on the other hand was not quite as sparky as we had seen him for the first two races of the series back in Anaheim and San Diego. He was actually running a rather lonely sixth place in the main event at Houston until Justin Barcia crashed in fifth ahead of him with a few laps to go. It’s not a bad result for Webb, but on a night where the two men just ahead of him in the championship picture went 1-2, it was far from where he wanted to be.

Plessinger spoke after the race about how he feels like he’s really starting to get the ball rolling again as he hadn’t raced supercross in nearly a year after his injury in Minneapolis last year. After going back to Florida at the beginning of last week, Plessinger has also been working on a few settings adjustments that he feels made him more comfortable in Houston as well.

Webb lamented that he lacked some intensity all day in Houston and that likely caused his performance to suffer. But crucially, he also explained how he expected the track to break down more and race a certain way with more cut down lines in the turns. The setup was a bit off then for what he expected, and the lack of comfort was also a contributing factor to where he ended up on the night.

We were able to catch up with both of them after the race to hear the ins and outs of where they are at after four races of 17.

Aaron Plessinger | 4th in 450SX

Racer X: Battling up front. Take me through all the chaos.

Aaron Plessinger: It was such a good day, overall. I had fun all day. The heat race was unreal, and then in the main got a hell of a start, and then me and Eli were battling. It was so fun. Then I think, I’m not really sure, he made a mistake, but I think it’s because he saw the red cross flag. I think he thought it was on our side. But, had to restart. I hope Dylan [Ferrandis] is all right. That really sucked seeing him like that. It was a restart, staggered start. I kind of slid off the corner a little bit. Almost ran into Eli. Then Jason went right around and kind of rattled me up a little bit. I kind of just was lagging, going on that restart. It’s been almost four years since I did a restart like that, 2019 or something like that. So, restart happened. Shuffled back and forth. Kind of stayed there. I was battling a little bit. Almost got Chase once or twice, maybe three times. Then just kind of didn’t put it on cruise, but almost felt like I put it on cruise because they kind of pulled away from me. I was yo-yoing Jason quite a bit. Justin was right behind me. It was just like a solid, steady race. The whoops were treacherous. I was getting sketchy in those. I’m sure everybody was. But found a pretty good line at the end. About three laps to go, I started riding behind me. Whenever I do that, I kind of slow down. I don't know what it is. Rightfully so, because before A1 I hadn’t rode a supercross race since Minneapolis. So, we’re getting back on the ball. We’re getting the ball rolling. I’m pumped on that.

What was it about today? Was it just Texas and feeling like you’re home, or what?

Yeah, I guess so. I told somebody else Texas is a good place for me. I just had a good day. I just had a good vibe about today. Got about eight hours of sleep last night. Nice hotel bed. Had a good breakfast. I don't know. It was just a good day. It was fun. I worked on starts this week. Kind of changed my technique up a little bit and we were dialed.