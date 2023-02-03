Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Racer X Films: 2023 Suzuki RM-Z450 Garage Build

Just because Suzuki hasn’t updated their RM-Z450 in a few years doesn’t mean this machine isn’t a viable option for most consumers. Sure, you still have to use your right foot instead of your finger to start it, but if you’ve been riding dirt bikes for a while, this isn’t some horrific news. When Ryan Pursley of Throttle Syndicate told me he wanted to build himself an RM-Z450, I immediately wanted to be a part of it to see if a yellow bike could make me smile while ripping around the hills of Glen Helen.

Parts List:

Throttle Syndicate

Custom Graphic Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds, Custom 3 Panel Grip Seat Cover w/Ribs

throttlesyndicate.com

 

Pro Circuit

Ti-6 Exhaust System, High Compression Piston, Cylinder Head Porting, Radiator Hoses, Suspension Re-Valve and Setup, Linkage, Throttle Tube

procircuit.com

 

Suzuki

KYB Rear Shock (RM-Z250)

suzukicycles.com

 

FCP

Engine Mounts, Foot Peg Pins

fcpracing.com

 

Hinson Racing

Billet Proof Ignition Cover, Billet Proof Clutch Cover, High Performance Clutch Plates and Springs

hinsonracing.com

 

Mika Metals

Pro Series 996 Handlebar, 50/50 Waffle Grips Soft, Rear Sprocket (14/53 Gearing), Front Sprocket, 520 Factory Series Chain

mikametals.com

 

MX Filters

DT1 Air Filter

mxfilters.com

 

Raptor Titanium

Apex Foot Pegs (5mm Lower/10mm Back)

raptortitanium.com

 

Works Connection  

Elite Clutch Perch, Rotating Bar Clamp, Axle Block Upgrade Kit, Pro Launch Start Device, Rear Brake Master Cylinder Guard

worksconnection.com

 

Acerbis USA

Yellow Full Plastic Kit, Black Tank Cover, Front Disc Cover, Skid Plate, Chain Guide, 711 Bike Stand

acerbisusa.com

 

Guts Racing

Phantom Ultra Light Seat Foam (Tall +30mm)

gutsracing.com

 

EBC

270mm Front Disc, 240mm Rear Disc

ebcbrakes.com

 

Dunlop  

MX33 Front, MX33 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

The Bike

