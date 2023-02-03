Racer X Films: 2023 Suzuki RM-Z450 Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Ryan Pursley
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
Just because Suzuki hasn’t updated their RM-Z450 in a few years doesn’t mean this machine isn’t a viable option for most consumers. Sure, you still have to use your right foot instead of your finger to start it, but if you’ve been riding dirt bikes for a while, this isn’t some horrific news. When Ryan Pursley of Throttle Syndicate told me he wanted to build himself an RM-Z450, I immediately wanted to be a part of it to see if a yellow bike could make me smile while ripping around the hills of Glen Helen.
Parts List:
Throttle Syndicate
Custom Graphic Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds, Custom 3 Panel Grip Seat Cover w/Ribs
Pro Circuit
Ti-6 Exhaust System, High Compression Piston, Cylinder Head Porting, Radiator Hoses, Suspension Re-Valve and Setup, Linkage, Throttle Tube
Suzuki
KYB Rear Shock (RM-Z250)
FCP
Engine Mounts, Foot Peg Pins
Hinson Racing
Billet Proof Ignition Cover, Billet Proof Clutch Cover, High Performance Clutch Plates and Springs
Mika Metals
Pro Series 996 Handlebar, 50/50 Waffle Grips Soft, Rear Sprocket (14/53 Gearing), Front Sprocket, 520 Factory Series Chain
MX Filters
DT1 Air Filter
Raptor Titanium
Apex Foot Pegs (5mm Lower/10mm Back)
Works Connection
Elite Clutch Perch, Rotating Bar Clamp, Axle Block Upgrade Kit, Pro Launch Start Device, Rear Brake Master Cylinder Guard
Acerbis USA
Yellow Full Plastic Kit, Black Tank Cover, Front Disc Cover, Skid Plate, Chain Guide, 711 Bike Stand
Guts Racing
Phantom Ultra Light Seat Foam (Tall +30mm)
EBC
270mm Front Disc, 240mm Rear Disc
Dunlop
MX33 Front, MX33 Rear
The Bike
0L1A6819 Spencer Owens Garage Build 0L1A6822 Spencer Owens 0L1A6828 Spencer Owens 0L1A6837 Spencer Owens 0L1A6843 Spencer Owens 0L1A6846 Spencer Owens 0L1A6879 Spencer Owens 0L1A6858 Spencer Owens 0L1A6897 Spencer Owens 0L1A6867 Spencer Owens 0L1A6891 Spencer Owens 0L1A7095 Spencer Owens 0L1A7033 Spencer Owens 0L1A7062 Spencer Owens 0L1A7145 Spencer Owens 0L1A6970 Spencer Owens 0L1A6969 Spencer Owens 0L1A7176 Spencer Owens 0L1A7046 Spencer Owens 0L1A7177 Spencer Owens 0L1A7131 Spencer Owens
ABOUT DECAL WORKS
Founded in 1989 by Ron and Janeen Joynt, DeCal Works has been the industry leader in pre-printed decals and custom graphics for 30 years. With a passion for racing and innovation, DeCal Works has, since its early days, focused its attention on high-quality products with great customer service.