Ahead of the first round of the 250SX East Coast Championship in the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series, several of the top talents expected to compete at the front this year scoped out the Houston track on press day. We caught up with Hunter Lawrence, Michael Mosiman, and Jeremy Martin to get some insight into their expectations as we get ready to drop the gate.

Hunter Lawrence | Honda HRC

Racer X: Alright, Hunter Lawrence, first round of East, take me through your off season a little bit and how you're feeling coming in.

Hunter Lawrence: Good, Happy to be here. I love a football stadium. Put a roof over it, it's great. It's awesome, you know. Not a massive fan of the baseball stadiums. I don't know why. Just the tracks, the vibe, I don't know, I just like the roof on it, you know, the roof on it's good. Even a football stadium without a roof is better than a baseball stadium, I think. But each to their own mate. The offseason has been great. I just want to go racing. I just wanted to be five rounds in already.

We've heard your name a lot already thrown around from a couple interviews that we had today. Does it feel almost like you have a target on your back, I guess as being kind of the guy that people are looking at.

Yeah, for sure, but it can all change, you know, who knows what can happen?Obviously, I know where I'm at and what goals I'm here to achieve.But yeah, for sure, you know, based on my season last year, which built on the previous one, you know, it's only natural that the targets kind of for me now, but like I said before, I'm not underestimating anyone. There's a lot of good guys here, a lot of race winners, you know, some vet guys, the young lads coming through obviously.And even though I consider myself a young lad [laughs]. No, it'll be good.It will be some great racing.