2022 AMA Racing and Organizer Awards Announced
Main image: AMA Media Award winner Michael Antonovich (left) receiving his honor from AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier (right).
2022 AMA Racing and Organizer Awards Announced
AMA Athletes of the Year, AMA Organizers of the Year honored
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates the winners of its 2022 AMA Racing and Organizer Awards, given to the standout individuals and organizations from AMA-sanctioned competition and recreational endeavors.
AMA members participated in the selection process of certain racing categories while AMA staff selected recipients of the organizational awards.
“We are excited to recognize the recipients of the 2022 AMA Racing and Organizer Awards,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “The winners earned their recognitions through impressive performances and profound impacts throughout 2022, and we are proud to honor each of them.”
The AMA Athlete of the Year awards went to Kyle Peters (National Championship Series), Trystan Hart (Grand Championship) and Brycen Neal (ATV).
The AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year was Steve McSwain, who was the National Enduro 50+ Champion.
The AMA Youth Racer of the Year award was given to the members of the Junior Motocross World Championship team — Tace Morgan, Maddox Temmerman, Carson Wood, Seth Dennis, Landon Gibson, Casey Cochran and Collin Allen.
Rachael Archer, the Grand National Cross Country Series WXC Bike Class Champion, was named the AMA Female Racer of the Year.
Unlimited Sports MX Inc. (Motocross Organizer of the Year), National Hare and Hound Association (Off-Road Racing Organizer of the Year), Southeastern Short Trackers Ltd. (Track Racing Organizer of the Year) and Mid East Hare Scramble (ATV Organizer of the Year) won organizational awards.
The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation was named the Recreational Road Riding Organizer of the Year, and Tri-County Sportsmen MC Inc. earned the Recreational Off-Road Organizer of the Year award.
The AMA Sportsman of the Year went to David Eller for his work rebuilding Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, the home for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships, after it was devasted by flooding in August of 2021.
Aztalan Cycle Club Inc. (AMA Club of the Year) and Michael Antonovich (AMA Media Award) were also honored.
The full list of winners can be found below.
2022 AMA Racing Award Winners
AMA Athlete of the Year: National Championship Series
Kyle Peters — Arenacross National Championship Series Pro Sport Champion
AMA Athlete of the Year: Grand Championships
Trystan Hart — Tennessee Knockout - Extreme Enduro Champion
AMA ATV Athlete of the Year
Brycen Neal — Grand National Cross Country Series XC1 Pro - ATV Class Champion
AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year
Steve McSwain — National Enduro, 50+ Champion
AMA Youth Racer of the Year
Junior Motocross World Champions — Tace Morgan, Maddox Temmerman, Carson Wood, Seth Dennis, Landon Gibson, Casey Cochran, Collin Allen
AMA Female Racer of the Year
Rachael Archer — Grand National Cross Country Series WXC Bike Class Champion
2022 AMA Organizer Award Winners
Motocross Organizer of the Year
Unlimited Sports MX Inc.
Off-Road Racing Organizer of the Year
National Hare and Hound Association
Track Racing Organizer of the Year
Southeastern Short Trackers Ltd.
ATV Organizer of the Year
Mid East Hare Scramble
Recreational Road Riding Organizer of the Year
Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation
Recreational Off-Road Organizer of the Year
Tri-County Sportsmen MC Inc.
AMA Club of the Year
Aztalan Cycle Club Inc.
AMA Media Award
Michael Antonovich
AMA Sportsman of the Year
David Eller
For more information, visit americanmotorcyclist.com.