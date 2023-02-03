Main image: AMA Media Award winner Michael Antonovich (left) receiving his honor from AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier (right).

2022 AMA Racing and Organizer Awards Announced

AMA Athletes of the Year, AMA Organizers of the Year honored

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association congratulates the winners of its 2022 AMA Racing and Organizer Awards, given to the standout individuals and organizations from AMA-sanctioned competition and recreational endeavors.

AMA members participated in the selection process of certain racing categories while AMA staff selected recipients of the organizational awards.

“We are excited to recognize the recipients of the 2022 AMA Racing and Organizer Awards,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “The winners earned their recognitions through impressive performances and profound impacts throughout 2022, and we are proud to honor each of them.”

The AMA Athlete of the Year awards went to Kyle Peters (National Championship Series), Trystan Hart (Grand Championship) and Brycen Neal (ATV).

The AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year was Steve McSwain, who was the National Enduro 50+ Champion.

The AMA Youth Racer of the Year award was given to the members of the Junior Motocross World Championship team — Tace Morgan, Maddox Temmerman, Carson Wood, Seth Dennis, Landon Gibson, Casey Cochran and Collin Allen.

Rachael Archer, the Grand National Cross Country Series WXC Bike Class Champion, was named the AMA Female Racer of the Year.

Unlimited Sports MX Inc. (Motocross Organizer of the Year), National Hare and Hound Association (Off-Road Racing Organizer of the Year), Southeastern Short Trackers Ltd. (Track Racing Organizer of the Year) and Mid East Hare Scramble (ATV Organizer of the Year) won organizational awards.

The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation was named the Recreational Road Riding Organizer of the Year, and Tri-County Sportsmen MC Inc. earned the Recreational Off-Road Organizer of the Year award.

The AMA Sportsman of the Year went to David Eller for his work rebuilding Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, the home for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships, after it was devasted by flooding in August of 2021.

Aztalan Cycle Club Inc. (AMA Club of the Year) and Michael Antonovich (AMA Media Award) were also honored.

The full list of winners can be found below.

2022 AMA Racing Award Winners

AMA Athlete of the Year: National Championship Series

Kyle Peters — Arenacross National Championship Series Pro Sport Champion

AMA Athlete of the Year: Grand Championships

Trystan Hart — Tennessee Knockout - Extreme Enduro Champion

AMA ATV Athlete of the Year

Brycen Neal — Grand National Cross Country Series XC1 Pro - ATV Class Champion

AMA Veteran/Senior Racer of the Year

Steve McSwain — National Enduro, 50+ Champion

AMA Youth Racer of the Year

Junior Motocross World Champions — Tace Morgan, Maddox Temmerman, Carson Wood, Seth Dennis, Landon Gibson, Casey Cochran, Collin Allen

AMA Female Racer of the Year

Rachael Archer — Grand National Cross Country Series WXC Bike Class Champion

2022 AMA Organizer Award Winners

Motocross Organizer of the Year

Unlimited Sports MX Inc.

Off-Road Racing Organizer of the Year

National Hare and Hound Association

Track Racing Organizer of the Year

Southeastern Short Trackers Ltd.

ATV Organizer of the Year

Mid East Hare Scramble

Recreational Road Riding Organizer of the Year

Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Recreational Off-Road Organizer of the Year

Tri-County Sportsmen MC Inc.

AMA Club of the Year

Aztalan Cycle Club Inc.

AMA Media Award

Michael Antonovich

AMA Sportsman of the Year

David Eller

For more information, visit americanmotorcyclist.com.