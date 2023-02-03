KLIM Launches New 2023 Motorcycle Gear, New Colors and Class-Leading Features

RIGBY, IDAHO – Continuing the legacy of developing the world’s most technical motorcycle gear, KLIM is introducing a slew of new and updated apparel for the 2023 riding season. This includes new designs of flagship touring products such as the Latitude and Altitude, redesigned industry-leading apparel such as the Badlands Pro A3, exciting new off-road helmets and goggles, as well as new approaches to everyday street gear.

For the ambitious adventure rider, the blockbuster Badlands Pro A3 Jacket and Pant was redesigned for 2023 and remains the only CE AAA-rated all-weather GORE-TEX textile motorcycle garment on the market. The coveted CE AAA rating, certified to standard EN 17092-2, has historically been awarded only to leather outerwear and racing suits, which all carry significant heat, bulk and flexibility compromises by nature. The feature-packed Badlands Pro A3 Jacket, first released in a limited-edition run in 2021, which immediately sold out, returns in multiple colors for 2023 with new trims and exceptional updates to overall venting, fit and armor placements to keep it at the forefront of adventure motorcycle protective gear.

The company’s ever-expanding suite of touring gear includes updates to highly popular cornerstones of the line – the women’s Altitude Jacket and Pant, the men’s Latitude Jacket and Pant, the mesh warm-weather men’s Marrakesh Jacket and Pant – all redesigned with a significant focus on improving fit, storage, mobility, ventilation and comfort.