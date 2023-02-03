KLIM Launches New 2023 Motorcycle Gear, New Colors and Class-Leading Features
RIGBY, IDAHO – Continuing the legacy of developing the world’s most technical motorcycle gear, KLIM is introducing a slew of new and updated apparel for the 2023 riding season. This includes new designs of flagship touring products such as the Latitude and Altitude, redesigned industry-leading apparel such as the Badlands Pro A3, exciting new off-road helmets and goggles, as well as new approaches to everyday street gear.
For the ambitious adventure rider, the blockbuster Badlands Pro A3 Jacket and Pant was redesigned for 2023 and remains the only CE AAA-rated all-weather GORE-TEX textile motorcycle garment on the market. The coveted CE AAA rating, certified to standard EN 17092-2, has historically been awarded only to leather outerwear and racing suits, which all carry significant heat, bulk and flexibility compromises by nature. The feature-packed Badlands Pro A3 Jacket, first released in a limited-edition run in 2021, which immediately sold out, returns in multiple colors for 2023 with new trims and exceptional updates to overall venting, fit and armor placements to keep it at the forefront of adventure motorcycle protective gear.
The company’s ever-expanding suite of touring gear includes updates to highly popular cornerstones of the line – the women’s Altitude Jacket and Pant, the men’s Latitude Jacket and Pant, the mesh warm-weather men’s Marrakesh Jacket and Pant – all redesigned with a significant focus on improving fit, storage, mobility, ventilation and comfort.
Also new to the casual street riding lineup is the Betty Tapered Stretch Denim Jean and redesigned Switchback Cargo Pant, both blending street-ready protection and off-bike casual comfort for motorcyclists wanting CE-rated pants for road riding.
The new industry-leading F3 Carbon Pro Off-Road Helmet was engineered based off the highly popular F3 Carbon Helmet, now using next-gen energy absorbing Koroyd® technology for added safety and ventilation, and achieving better aerodynamics with a stronger peak visor. The F3 Carbon Pro Off-Road Helmet ECE is the lightest ECE off-road helmet KLIM was willing to make to maintain this level of impact protection.
Also new for 2023 is the Rage Off-Road Goggle designed for outstanding vision with the easiest, fastest slide+hinge lock lens swapping technology on the market at this price point. The injection-molded cylindrical lens delivers great FOV while anti-fog coatings and ample vents help manage temperature and humidity changes to keep vision clear. Rage Replacement Tear Offs are also available.
KLIM’s famous off-road collections received new colors and designs, including the legendary men’s and women’s XC Lite line and the Dakar series.
New for 2023 is a line of high performance purpose-built base layers with chemical-free fabric technology for cooling, moisture-wicking and evaporation for any hot-weather riding activity. The women’s Solstice -1.0, KLIM’s coolest base layer, is a solid weave that can also be worn as standalone layers across the line. The men’s Aggressor -1.0 line, now in its second generation, is a mesh weave meant to be worn as a base layer, using riding-specific construction redesigned for exceptional comfort.
Wherever you ride, and whatever you ride, KLIM has your entire season of touring, adventure riding, dirt biking and dual-sport adventures covered.
For more information, visit KLIM.com.
