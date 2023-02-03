Watch: 250SX East Championship Guide. Who Competes with Hunter Lawrence?
The 250SX East Region of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicks off this weekend at the Houston Supercross in Houston, Texas. With several injuries, team lineup adjustments, and riders making their pro supercross debuts, Donnie Southers recaps all the moving parts ahead of this weekend’ first 250SX East Region event. Southers covers the pre-season title favorites and explains the five factory riders who will be making their pro supercross debut in the 250SX East Region Championship.
Narration & Edit: Donnie Southers
Footage courtesy of Feld Motor Sports and Tom Journet
Houston - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListFebruary 4, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|29
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|31
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|50
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|57
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
