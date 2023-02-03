Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
San Diego
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Watch: 250SX East Championship Guide. Who Competes with Hunter Lawrence?

February 3, 2023 11:35am | by:

The 250SX East Region of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship kicks off this weekend at the Houston Supercross in Houston, Texas. With several injuries, team lineup adjustments, and riders making their pro supercross debuts, Donnie Southers recaps all the moving parts ahead of this weekend’ first 250SX East Region event. Southers covers the pre-season title favorites and explains the five factory riders who will be making their pro supercross debut in the 250SX East Region Championship.

Narration & Edit: Donnie Southers
Footage courtesy of Feld Motor Sports and Tom Journet

Supercross

Houston - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

February 4, 2023
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
29Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
31Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
50Marshal Weltin Ubly, MI United States Suzuki RM-Z250
57Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
