Last week in California, motorcycle helmet safety brand Mips held a symposium where they invited several of their helmet brand partners and some of their brand ambassadors out to discuss the importance of increased technology in helmet safety. We were able to catch up with Mips CEO Max Strandwitz as well as brand ambassadors Ricky Carmichael, Carey, Hart, and representatives from Troy Lee Designs, Fox Racing, and Alpinestars about the use of Mips within their line of helmets and the importance of safety improvements in motocross.

Main image courtesy of Mips/Casey Davis.

Read the full press release about the symposium:

Mips, Brand Partners Bring Attention to Continued Expansion In the Motorcycle Segment at Safety Symposium

Stockholm, Sweden – Mips, a market-leading helmet-based safety technology company, was joined by several key partner brands at a special safety symposium in Southern California to bring attention to the Swedish ingredient brand’s continued expansion into the motorcycle segment. The event provided an ideal opportunity for Mips to bring awareness to and to educate on the newest technological advancements of its safety system, from the product itself to its testing procedures, and also showcased the innovative implementation of the technology by the manufacturers Mips has partnered with.