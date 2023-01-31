Honda HRC’s Colt Nichols brought home another 12th place finish at the Anaheim 2 Triple Crown on Saturday night to go with his sixth at the opener and his 12th last weekend in San Diego. The 450SX rookie has been consistent through the first three rounds with not much flash aside from starts, but it’s a good starting point for his first year in the class. Although he didn’t quite get a top 10 results among his 12-14-11 results on the night, he certainly fought among several factory riders in each of the main events.

We caught up with Nichols at the end of the night to hear his thoughts on his first ever 450SX Triple Crown as well as how he feels with three rounds down of his first run through the full 17.

Racer X: Twelfth on the night. Just kind of take me through how you felt out there tonight and what you thought of the Triple Crown.

Colt Nichols: Twelfth overall again, oof. It’s tough to hear. But the Triple Crown, man, honestly, I was looking forward to it just because I had been getting out of the gate really well. And man, today we struggled getting out of the gate. I don’t really know what the reason was for that, but I just couldn’t quite pull it together on the starts. Maybe stemmed a little bit from practice. We, I think, lined up eleven for the first main and that’s just not going to get it done. We’ve got to be a little bit better in practice, get myself a better gate, and see if we can be a little bit more in the mix. On the ground a little bit tonight, as well. I don’t know. Just didn’t quite have it today for some reason. It was a little bit of a frustrating day all the way around, kind of from practice on. So, we just need to be a little bit better. We’re struggling to find a little bit of comfort in some areas, but I just need to be better, too. There was times where I was a little too timid, a little too aggressive in some spots. This 450, you got to have a little bit more finesse in some spots and then a little less, a little more. We’re figuring it out. It doesn’t look like it because on paper we’re going 6-12-12, but I feel like we’re making some improvements in some areas. We just need to get back to starting good and giving myself a chance and we’ll be okay.