The first Triple Crown race of the Monster Energy Supercross season took place this past weekend at Anaheim 2. Always a fan favorite, the Triple Crown format spells excitement and action that isn’t always seen during a normal night of racing. Throw in a very difficult track and there are a lot of talking points from the weekend. As such we threw some question at long time pro turned pit reporter Jason Thomas for this weeks Breakdown.

People were talking about the technical aspect of the track—what made this layout more difficult?

It was very busy on side of the track which made mistakes costly. If you made a mistake, you missed more time because of the knock-on effects. The weird part is that the other half was fast and easy. It was almost a tale of two tracks.

After the racing was all said and done, though, I believe the dirt was the most technical aspect of all. It was very deceptive. Seeing several factory riders have crashes due to tricky traction isn’t normal. To make matters worse, it wasn’t simply slippery. When dirt is widely viewed as low traction, riders will exercise more caution. This Anaheim dirt was a mix of tack on top of a hard base. I believe that hard base to be a result of sitting inside the stadium for a month. Go back and notice how many riders tucked the front and either crashed low side, or worse, suddenly caught traction and high sided. Any lull in concentration was costly.

With Cameron McAdoo’s hand slipping off the bars in his run through the whoops during timed qualifying, is this a case of not trying to grip too hard in order to help with arm pump or was this just a bad luck? RJ Hampshire had a familiar issue with his hand blowing off the bars. What happened with the hands coming off the bars? McAdoo still lining up for the night show and finishing inside the top ten in each race looks extra impressive once he posted the photos of his arm to Instagram the next morning. Can you explain how adrenaline can get a rider through one day...and what that might feel like the next day?

Everyone has had that happen to them a time or two. After all, the handlebars are constantly trying to rip away from you due to the incredible forces being applied to them. It’s surprising it doesn’t happen more often, really.

As for McAdoo, he’s obviously a tough individual. We should have known after his Atlanta resurrection that he would fight through nearly anything to get a result. I was very impressed with his resilience that night and absolutely shocked at what I saw the next morning. Kudos to him for overcoming the pain. Everyone has a different threshold for pain and a different willingness to go to extremes. I would go to war with that dude anytime.

Racing through injuries is not a great time. There is zero upside to the situation. There is constant pain, your ability to perform is compromised, and it’s hard to focus on the task at hand because your mind is overwhelmed with synapses telling you to stop hurting yourself. There is always a moment, though. A moment where you must decide if you’re willing to accept whatever pain may come. Some can do it, and some can’t. Adrenalin helps quite a bit and it’s much easier to race through an injury than it is to practice. In those moments, I always asked myself what hurt worse, the injury or the prospect of failure. Then act accordingly.