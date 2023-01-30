Chase Sexton is expected to battle Eli Tomac and more for this year's Monster Energy Supercross Championship, but after Tomac won the first two rounds of the season and Sexton collected 3-5 finishes, the Honda HRC rider needed to flip the momentum. He did exactly that at Anaheim 2, crushing qualifying and then winning the first leg of the Triple Crown main event format. A crash in the second race, though, left the win back up for grabs. Sexton would have to win the third race to get the overall with 1-5-1 finishes, and he did just that with a clutch ride.

After the race, Sexton talked about what was his second career supercross win.

Four riders were tied [for the overall] going into the last race. How did that feel having to pull off that win in the last race to get the overall?

Chase Sexton: Yeah that felt really good. I didn’t have the best gate, but I was able to get a good start. Jason got the holeshot and I felt really good behind him. I had some good lines and I felt really solid in the whoops, which helps a lot. I just wanted to stay close to him, obvious, and then make a pass on Jason and just break away as soon as I could. The track was really treacherous, especially the long rhythm section after the start. Just stoked with how I rode, I had a lot of fun in the third race. The second race was a little bit of a disaster, so I’m just really happy I was able to clutch up and make it happen in that third main event.

You’re four points down and you and Cooper [Webb] are tied for second. This is a good position to be in. The two guys that you’re expected to be fighting with are pretty cagey. How’s it feel to be in this position?

It’s fun to be back in this position after being there with Eli last year in outdoors. The first twop races I didn’t even feel like I was part of the battle. I mean, the first one I was good but I got passed late in the race. Then last weekend was just a disaster for me. Coming into tonight I knew I had to stop the bleeding because Eli hadn’t lost a heat race or a main event. I was able to stop that. I don’t know what happened to Eli in that third one, I just heard the crowd going wild. I was just focused on myself. Was able to go 1-5-1 for the win, which was kind of odd because usually [the winner] is consistent, but tonight was pretty chaotic. Overall three pretty godo starts and good riding from me all day in practice and coming into the night show. The team has been working hard to keep me comfortable and I’m looking forward to going back east.