Chase Sexton is expected to battle Eli Tomac and more for this year's Monster Energy Supercross Championship, but after Tomac won the first two rounds of the season and Sexton collected 3-5 finishes, the Honda HRC rider needed to flip the momentum. He did exactly that at Anaheim 2, crushing qualifying and then winning the first leg of the Triple Crown main event format. A crash in the second race, though, left the win back up for grabs. Sexton would have to win the third race to get the overall with 1-5-1 finishes, and he did just that with a clutch ride.
After the race, Sexton talked about what was his second career supercross win.
Four riders were tied [for the overall] going into the last race. How did that feel having to pull off that win in the last race to get the overall?
Chase Sexton: Yeah that felt really good. I didn’t have the best gate, but I was able to get a good start. Jason got the holeshot and I felt really good behind him. I had some good lines and I felt really solid in the whoops, which helps a lot. I just wanted to stay close to him, obvious, and then make a pass on Jason and just break away as soon as I could. The track was really treacherous, especially the long rhythm section after the start. Just stoked with how I rode, I had a lot of fun in the third race. The second race was a little bit of a disaster, so I’m just really happy I was able to clutch up and make it happen in that third main event.
You’re four points down and you and Cooper [Webb] are tied for second. This is a good position to be in. The two guys that you’re expected to be fighting with are pretty cagey. How’s it feel to be in this position?
It’s fun to be back in this position after being there with Eli last year in outdoors. The first twop races I didn’t even feel like I was part of the battle. I mean, the first one I was good but I got passed late in the race. Then last weekend was just a disaster for me. Coming into tonight I knew I had to stop the bleeding because Eli hadn’t lost a heat race or a main event. I was able to stop that. I don’t know what happened to Eli in that third one, I just heard the crowd going wild. I was just focused on myself. Was able to go 1-5-1 for the win, which was kind of odd because usually [the winner] is consistent, but tonight was pretty chaotic. Overall three pretty godo starts and good riding from me all day in practice and coming into the night show. The team has been working hard to keep me comfortable and I’m looking forward to going back east.
Last year you won round three, and the point standings are very similar to last year, with Eli Tomac leading and you and Cooper Webb second and third. Same as last year. But it has played out differently. Would you say it is different from 2022? How do you see it?
It is weird that I won the third round just like last year. I would say my start to this season has been very mediocre. The first round I came out swinging but lost a lot of time at the end of the race, and last week was not a lot of fun going into the LCQ. I told myself I can’t let Eli gets a full race on me in the standings, because he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. I put a full effort and focus into this race. It worked out, I felt awesome all day. The track was technical and slow in areas and then fast in others. I helped me a lot. It was fun, like jumping the dragon back in that third main event. As far as my season, I definitely don’t want to repeat last year’s supercross season. I want to build off what I had outdoors. Eli is still leading and we have more work to do. We have another week out here in California and then I’ll go to Florida and start my normal, I guess you could say, program. I’m stoked on how the team is helping me, and overall I’m having a lot of fun.
Alpinestars made special Ken Block gear sets for you guys, Jason, Eli and Chase. Talk about what that was like.
Like Jason said, he’s [Ken Block] a motorsports legend. Honestly this might be my most favorite gear set I’ve ever worn. Just with the red, white and blue, matching one of his racing suits is super special. I believe his family was here tonight, so it was an honor to wear it and it made it even better to win in it. Definitely special for all of us here at Alpinestars, me Jason and Eli.
What was it like coming into the last race in basically a four-way tie for the overall? What was that like, mentally?
Definitely a tall task for me. I really went to the line knowing if I won the race I would win the whole thing. That’s everyone’s goal, to win, and I didn’t have the greatest gate. I was lined up next to Jason and just told myself I had to make it work somehow, I came out in second. It was great to shine in that moment. Going up against these guys is not easy at all. It worked out for me tonight, but I look forward to getting back to work this week and trying to improve, because these guys aren’t going to stop.
Tell us about the pass on Jason for the lead. It was good racing but it looked like you guys raced with a lot of respect for each other, too.
For sure. Jason went a little wide in the sand, which allowed me to get alongside him, but I knew it wouldn’t be an easy pass. I didn’t really expect him to be able to cut under me, but he slowed down quite a bit. He cut under and I kind of cut back in the next straightaway and went wide and just pivoted nicely. Got inside of him going up the finishline. It was good clean racing. Yeah, pumped on that third main event. Even Cooper was right there. It was fun racing these guys and I’m looking forward to more of that.
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SXJanuary 28, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL United States
|1 - 5 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM United States
|5 - 1 - 3
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt Germany
|2 - 3 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|7 - 4 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|4 - 6 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
I feel like everyone in the media knows you’re a race-winning level guy, but this is only your second career 450 supercross win. How does it feel to get that second win?
It’s definitely big. I was really pretty emotional coming across the line, just because, with the Triple Crown so much can go on. Coming into that last race, it was all or nothing. It means a lot to get it done under those circumstances. It is only my second supercross win. I won a lot of races last year outdoors but it doesn’t always translate. I’m really happy to get another one. Now I have two and I hope to win a lot more.
Today felt like a different day. Sold out crowd, all the media and fan obligations you have any everything like that. How does it feel to look into the outfield during opening ceremonies, seeing a sold-out crowd, and knowing you have to get through three gate drops to get it done tonight. Does this one feel different?
I was really happy to hear A2 was sold out. I know A1 was sold out, and they’ve sold out A2 before but it doesn’t happen all the time. It felt super special. With it being Triple Crown, like I said, a lot can happen. Tonight’s track felt more like a real supercross track. Last weekend, I don’t know, it felt like a fair race. Anaheim 1 was good but it was soft. Tonight was good to see where my bike is, and I was happy that we made a lot of progress today. It was cool to hear all those fans. Like I said, I don’t know exactly what happened in the last main event, maybe it was Eli crashing or whatever, but they went wild. It’s great to have that many fans out there supporting what we do.