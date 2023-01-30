At the first two Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship events of 2023, Jason Anderson finished 7-7 and made a few mistakes that hindered his results. However, at the third Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship event of 2023, Jason Anderson earned his first podium finish of the season. The #21 finished 5-1-3 for second overall behind event winner Chase Sexton.

Afterwards, Anderson spoke to the media via the post-race press conference. During the presser, Anderson said it was a better weekend, but he is still hungry to improve and earn that first win of the season.

Jason, the opening two rounds have been rough. Tonight, was it just minimizing the mistakes that put you on the box, or did you change some things?

Jason Anderson: Yeah, the first two rounds have been really tough on me, just crashes on my own. First race [Anaheim 1] I had a big crash in practice. Last weekend I felt like I rode pretty good, I felt like I was in no-man’s land, and I threw away a podium with eight minutes to go. Pushed the front again. Tonight, in that last race I had some PTSD when I was in a podium position, and you don’t want to throw those away. Now I want to build from here. I want to be where Chase is. We’ll keep working hard to get here.

You finally found some clean air in the second race, and then did it again in the third. How good did it feel to finally be out front?

Yeah, obviously my starts haven’t been as good as last year, and I think the only way you learn to hold that pace up front is to get good starts. That’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to put ourselves in position to have success. Otherwise, you’re putting yourself in positions to make mistakes and have to battle other guys. And that doesn’t help you battle to be on the podium or get wins.