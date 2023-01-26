Dates Announced for 2023 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, America’s grandest celebration of vintage motorcycles and the people who love them, will take place July 21-23, 2023, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

One of motorcycling's most diverse events, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days combines the thrill of amateur racing with North America's largest motorcycle swap meet. Additional activities include a classic bike show, vendor displays, motorcycle demo rides, music, seminars, stunt shows and a range of experiences for fans of all ages. Proceeds from the event are donated to the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

AMA members can now purchase discounted tickets through the AMA at www.amavintagemotorcycledays.com. All camping and RV passes, as well as non-AMA member ticket sales, must be purchased at midohio.com starting Feb. 21.

“Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days continues to grow in exceptional ways, and AMA staff and our partners will continue challenging ourselves to pack even more into this incredible weekend,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “From vintage racing to the swap meet and everything in between, the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days experience is one of the best in the sport. We invite all motorcyclists to come and experience it for themselves, knowing their support provides critical funding for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, which celebrates the contributions of the men and women who have shaped motorcycling in America.”

Swap meet vendors will be contacted shortly to renew their spaces for the new year, and race registration will open soon. Sign-up information for additional activities, including the bike show, Ashland Dinner Ride, AMA Life Member Breakfast and more, will open soon.

Permco, an Ohio-based manufacturing leader, joins the event as the new title sponsor.

“Permco is proud to be the title sponsor for the 2023 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days,” said Robby Shell, chief operating officer of Permco. “As a family-owned business for almost 100 years and a leading manufacturer of high-pressure hydraulic gear/vane pumps and motors — including the American Champ, the only pump built entirely in the USA — we are thrilled to be part of this classic event that brings people together from all over to celebrate the past and future of motorcycles and motorcycle racing in the heartland of America.”

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will once again host the event, which began in 1992 and moved to the facility in 1995.