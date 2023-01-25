Ken Roczen briefly got by Barcia for third but the #51 had the inside line to get him back. I don’t envy trying to get by Bam-Bam late in the race, that’s for sure. Kickstart Kenny isn’t quite where he needs to be yet, and after Anaheim he switched from HEP/Showa suspension to Factory Connection. Roczen told me he feels as good as he’s ever felt as a rider, but he just isn’t quite where he needs to be on the yellow bike quite yet and that’s understandable with the late start. He’s gone 5-4 at the first two races and I think that’s good. Roczen says he’s good so we’ll go with that. He could pull off a win this weekend at the Triple Crown, there’s no doubt about that.

Racer X’s own Phil Nicoletti got another top ten this weekend. He got another great start, was again fast in the whoops, and yet again failed to string together even the most basic rhythms. Yet he got an eighth! Through two races, the veteran Phil has been good but could’ve maybe had a couple of top fives if he did decide to actually triple something out there. Phil's buddy Seth Rarick was on the PulpMX Show just ruining Phil for his lack of “jumping the jumps." Phil then called in and said he was gonna headbutt Seth and make him ugly.

You’d think someone like Adam Cianciarulo, he of the blazing speed, he of the dozens of laps led in his 450SX career, he of the 250MX national championship, wouldn’t sweat whether he can still be really fast on a dirt bike, but we had AC on the PulpMX Show on Monday and he said this weekend, leading some laps in the main, was a relief to him that yes, he can still be fast. Adam’s trying to build himself up after basically losing a whole year (shout out 3EB) to injury. He’s also gone through a bunch of surgeries trying to fix his hand going numb on him (he said that’s not an issue now) and this weekend in San Diego, he took another step. Cianciarulo mentioned it’s hard to keep calm when riders are zooming by him, when he can’t hold the leader’s pace. We had Ryan Sipes in-studio and Sipes said he was the type of rider who was just going to risk it to stay up front. Adam’s trying to NOT do that after a couple of years of TRYING to do that.

As always, Adam’s a great interview and you can watch it below: