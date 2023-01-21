Racer X Films: Tomac, Quartararo, Seewer Talk San Diego

Monster Energy and Yamaha announced on Friday a new partnership that closer ties their AMA SX/MX, MXGP, and MotoGP teams together on a global scale. Yamaha brought AMA stars Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis, MXGP star Jeremy Seewer, and MotoGP star Fabio Quartararo out to K1 Speed in San Diego to announce the new program and we caught up with each of them including Stilez Robertson who was also on hand to ask them about the new deal, how each of their respective 2023 programs are going so far, and more.

Reporting: Kellen Brauer

Film: Tom Journet/Kellen Brauer