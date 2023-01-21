Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Arenacross
Guthrie
Live Now
Supercross
San Diego
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 27
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 28
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 3
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Feb 4
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Tomac, Quartararo, Seewer Talk San Diego

January 21, 2023 2:50pm | by:

Monster Energy and Yamaha announced on Friday a new partnership that closer ties their AMA SX/MX, MXGP, and MotoGP teams together on a global scale. Yamaha brought AMA stars Eli Tomac and Dylan Ferrandis, MXGP star Jeremy Seewer, and MotoGP star Fabio Quartararo out to K1 Speed in San Diego to announce the new program and we caught up with each of them including Stilez Robertson who was also on hand to ask them about the new deal, how each of their respective 2023 programs are going so far, and more.

Reporting: Kellen Brauer

Film: Tom Journet/Kellen Brauer

