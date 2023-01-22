Like at the opener of Monster Energy AMA Supercross two weeks ago in Anaheim, a lot of stars had their chance to shine at the second race of the series in San Diego, but in the end Eli Tomac overwhelmed them all. One by one, the contenders made their mistakes while Tomac remained steady, methodically working his way to the lead after an average start. His final pass was on Cooper Webb, who was once again game after his strong runner-up ride at Anaheim. Once Tomac had the lead, it was time to strap it to go the distance, with Webb’s late-race craftiness versus Tomac’s mega-fitness. While Webb threw a lot at him, Tomac stayed steady to hang on for the win, marking the first supercross held at the new Snapdragon Stadium.

“To be honest I never had good results at [previous San Diego stadium] Petco [Park], I always struggled on the tighter floor and tighter layout,” said Tomac. “We had a good racing surface, dirt was nice, and yeah it was another good one for us. Honestly we’ve just been chasing practice tracks to find in California, we did time in the high desert or in Hemet, or just some mud days in Corona. Feel like we’ve been practicing mud for six weeks, so it’s nice to be on a good surface.”

Tomac might be better than he’s even been, which is a scary thought considering he’s already the defending champion of the series. Webb, though, is there to provide the challenge, logging a solid ride to prove Anaheim 1 was no fluke.

“I got off the start which was really key and was able to lead some laps which was cool,” said Webb. “Eli was riding really good and I tried to latch on, I feel like our pace was pretty strong. I made a few mistakes in the middle, then I tried to make a run through the lappers, it was really hectic. I think, overall, I’m really happy with the way the season has started.

“He just kept me honest the whole time, and I knew that was going to happen,” said Tomac, who stretched the lead to about 3.5 seconds at one point, until a big mistake and some traffic allowed Webb to close it back to about 1.5 with two laps to go. “A couple of those guys, they were just battling the whole time, especially in the bowl turns. That’s just the way it goes sometimes, especially when you’re in the front, man. It keeps you on your toes, especially when you know he’s right there.”