Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. Today the gate drops on the second round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

After an odd weekend off with the Oakland Supercross being postponed until mid-February, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is finally ready to race the second round of this 17 round championship today in San Diego. Snapdragon Stadium is hosting supercross for the first time today and has seen quite a week inside the freshly constructed grounds. Last Saturday, Monster Jam had a show within this stadium while it poured down rain in Southern California. By Monday, the rain was finally coming to an end but the dirt within the stadium was completely drenched.

Feld Motor Sports then took it upon themselves to purchase new dirt for the race this weekend and Dirt Wurx got to work removing all of the old dirt from the stadium to bring in the new dry dirt. Press day riding was cancelled yesterday as the track was finally fully put together on Friday afternoon and the track crew did a fantastic job building and packing the track on short notice. The end result is a fully dry track at the moment that might have some sloppy off-track areas but will mostly be a normal track otherwise.

It also figures to be a sunny day today as the sun is shining brightest right now on Anaheim 1 winners Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence who come into today as the championship leaders with those vibrant red plates. Free Practice begins at noon Pacific here shortly with the first and second qualifying sessions following on Race Day Live after that. For a full broadcast schedule, review the information below. Follow along right here as we bring you all the action throughout the day in San Diego!