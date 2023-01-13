Racer X Films: 2023 GasGas MC 450F Garage Build
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Eddie Laret
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
For our ’23 GasGas MC 450F Garage Build, we hooked up with former pro mechanic Eddie Laret. Eddie spent many years working with up-and-coming riders like Ryan Villopoto, Blake Baggett, Austin Stroupe, Mike Alessi, and Nico Izzi. After five years on the amateur tour, he decided to move to the pro supercross/motocross series. Eddie went on to work for the Rockstar Suzuki, MotoConcepts, Valli Yamaha, and Star Racing teams. He had a group of elite riders through the years, and they had some success. After starting a family, he decided it was time to find a 9-to-5 job. He’s a family man now who loves to ride dirt bikes and build beauties like this one. He has always been a mechanic that pays attention to detail and puts a lot of pride in his bikes.
Parts List:
Twisted Development
Vortex ECU Remapped, Exhaust Flange
Hinson Racing
Complete Billetproof Conventional Clutch Kit (Inner Hub, Pressure Plate Clutch Plates, Springs, Clutch Cover)
Pro Circuit
Ti-6 Full System
Technical Touch
WP to KYB Conversion Kit
XTRIG
ROCS Pro 20-22 Split Clamps Red, PDHS Bar Mount, Pre-load Adjuster
Shock Therapy
Suspension Re-valve
Moto-Master
270mm Front Brake Disc, Oversize 270mm Adapter, MXC Front Caliper, MXC Rear Caliper, Steel Braided Brake Lines Front and Rear, Steel Front 13 Tooth Sproket, 7075 Rear 49 Tooth Sproket, GP 520 Gold Chain
Pro Taper
Fuzion Race Team Bend, Fuzion Red Crossbar Pad, 1/3 Waffle Grips Black
Twin Air
Power-flow Kit, Replacement Filters
GasGas
Factory Power Parts Wheels, 1.85x21 Front, 2.15x19 Rear
Dunlop
MX3S 80/100-21 Front
MX33 120/90-19 Rear
ZRT
Zero Resistance Throttle Tube
Works Connection
Elite Axle Block Kit, Front Brake Reservoir Cap, Rear Brake Reservoir Cap, Clutch Reservoir Cap, Oil Filler Cap, Rotating Bar Clamps, Pro-Launch Start Device
Motowhips
Brembo Master Cylinder Carbon Guard Set, Billet Axle Nut
GUTS Racing
Hardcore Gripper Seat Cover with Ribs
DeCal Works
Custom Graphics
The Bike
