Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Eddie Laret

Photos: Spencer Owens

Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby

For our ’23 GasGas MC 450F Garage Build, we hooked up with former pro mechanic Eddie Laret. Eddie spent many years working with up-and-coming riders like Ryan Villopoto, Blake Baggett, Austin Stroupe, Mike Alessi, and Nico Izzi. After five years on the amateur tour, he decided to move to the pro supercross/motocross series. Eddie went on to work for the Rockstar Suzuki, MotoConcepts, Valli Yamaha, and Star Racing teams. He had a group of elite riders through the years, and they had some success. After starting a family, he decided it was time to find a 9-to-5 job. He’s a family man now who loves to ride dirt bikes and build beauties like this one. He has always been a mechanic that pays attention to detail and puts a lot of pride in his bikes.

Parts List:

Twisted Development

Vortex ECU Remapped, Exhaust Flange

td-racing.com

Hinson Racing

Complete Billetproof Conventional Clutch Kit (Inner Hub, Pressure Plate Clutch Plates, Springs, Clutch Cover)

hinsonracing.com

Pro Circuit

Ti-6 Full System

procircuit.com

Technical Touch

WP to KYB Conversion Kit

technicaltouchusa.com

XTRIG

ROCS Pro 20-22 Split Clamps Red, PDHS Bar Mount, Pre-load Adjuster

xtrig.com

Shock Therapy

Suspension Re-valve

shocktherapysuspension.com

Moto-Master

270mm Front Brake Disc, Oversize 270mm Adapter, MXC Front Caliper, MXC Rear Caliper, Steel Braided Brake Lines Front and Rear, Steel Front 13 Tooth Sproket, 7075 Rear 49 Tooth Sproket, GP 520 Gold Chain

moto-master.com

Pro Taper

Fuzion Race Team Bend, Fuzion Red Crossbar Pad, 1/3 Waffle Grips Black

protaper.com

Twin Air

Power-flow Kit, Replacement Filters

twinair.com

GasGas

Factory Power Parts Wheels, 1.85x21 Front, 2.15x19 Rear

gasgas.com

Dunlop

MX3S 80/100-21 Front

MX33 120/90-19 Rear

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

ZRT

Zero Resistance Throttle Tube

zrthrottle.com

Works Connection

Elite Axle Block Kit, Front Brake Reservoir Cap, Rear Brake Reservoir Cap, Clutch Reservoir Cap, Oil Filler Cap, Rotating Bar Clamps, Pro-Launch Start Device

worksconnection.com

Motowhips

Brembo Master Cylinder Carbon Guard Set, Billet Axle Nut

motowhips.com

GUTS Racing

Hardcore Gripper Seat Cover with Ribs

gutsracing.com

DeCal Works

Custom Graphics

decalmx.com

The Bike