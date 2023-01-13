Our man Filthy Phil Nicoletti is back in action! The crowd was loud at Anaheim, but Phil kept it quiet, methodically clicking off laps en route to a solid eighth-place finish in the 250SX West main event on his #69 Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha.

This means Phil did more than any of the rest of us did: he actually raced Anaheim. With that knowledge, he’s ready to answer your questions.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

During one of the Racer X preview shows they were talking about [Dylan] Ferrandis needing to get a good start if he is going to do well. But he never has, he just doesn’t. I don’t understand why somebody can’t just teach him how to get a start? Stan "The Stump Grinder"

Teaching someone how to get a good start is like teaching me how to jump a quad in the middle of a rhythm! Either you got it, or you don’t. And let me assure you, when it comes to quads, I don’t have it! Starts seem so basic, but it’s a hard skill to master. I don’t care if you’re [Eli] Tomac. Nowadays there is a fine line with 450’s power on starts. You have to find the sweet spot with the right throttle position and RPM and to then match that to the grate, and the tacky dirt or slippery dirt in front of it. With the grate, it takes away a lot of skill IMO. It’s much, much more consistent than dirt. The only way the grate really changes is if it’s super wet. But for Ferrandis, it been quite common to come from the back of the pack, and obviously for the outdoors that is much easier to do with the time. If you start 10th in a supercross, you are already eight seconds behind by the end of the first lap. For him, it’s going to be really hard to pass people, and make up that eight seconds when you’re battling those gnarly guys. You can practice starts all day long on a Tuesday and feel dialed, but to execute that exact system Saturday night is extremely hard.