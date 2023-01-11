Forkner was having a solid day prior to the crash as he certainly expected to be in championship contention from the get-go. He qualified fastest on the day and came from being off the track well down the field in his heat race all the way back to third place. Jett Lawrence would eventually win the opening main event of the year, but Forkner was one of the riders many had an eye on to contend against Lawrence for the 2023 crown.

To dissect the crash further, Forkner absolved anyone else of blame for what ultimately was an unfortunate sequence of some common things that happen in the close quarter starts of supercross racing.

“The actual crash itself, I’m not blaming anybody,” Forkner said. “People say, ‘Oh it was a start crash and it wasn’t 100 percent your fault.’ I don’t like having that outlook. I like taking responsibility where I can. If I would have gotten a little bit better of a jump, I could have had the wheel on those guys, and they wouldn’t have come over and we wouldn’t have hit. Either way, I mean me and RJ [Hampshire] got together out of the gate a little bit and my front wheel was off the ground just a little bit and those guys started to come over from the outside and my front wheel was up so I couldn’t move around because my front wheel was off the ground. They came over and I let it down into the back of Cameron’s [McAdoo] wheel, dabbed my knee, and right when I dabbed my knee, I knew it was done. From the moment I dabbed my knee until I got ejected, I knew right then that my knee was done. I was on the ground and the doctors came over and were like, ‘What’s wrong?’ and I was like, ‘Honestly, everything else, nothing is too bad, but my knee is done.’ I’m all scraped up and stuff but I knew my knee was done.”

For now, Forkner will take quite a bit of time away from racing to recover as no timetable has been established by either him nor the team. Going back to 2019, Forkner tore his ACL at Nashville in early April, tried to race two weeks later in East Rutherford, but then did not race again in 2019. It is believed to be that this 2023 injury is on the same left knee he injured in 2019 as well. Time will tell if we see Forkner again this year, but we hope his recovery goes well until we next see him behind the gate.