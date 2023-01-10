RJ and Cameron, the start we seen a bit of bunching there and unfortunately Austin Forkner went down Were either of you involved with that, the bit of bunching at the start? Did you guys see what happened there?

Hampshire: Yeah, I don't think either of us, it was either of our faults. He kind of leaned on me a bit to the left and there was a big gap to the right, and he went right and Cameron just happened to be there, and it’s a left-handed turn. It’s a bummer. I feel bad for him, but I don't think you can kind of blame either of us for that.

Solid race. You said that was the best race you’ve done in a while, maybe. Smooth, consistent. What do you have to do in the off-season to prepare yourself for racing? We know you’re never able to get the same track, you’re never able to get the same nerves, the same feelings. How did you change from last year to this year?

My riding partners are some of the best guys in the business. I ride with Malcolm and Coop, AP, Christian every day, day in and day out. I felt like I handled that heat race really well with Jett right on me and in times past I feel like I might have folded a bit. Even for the main event where you were saying, yeah, I didn’t get a great start and I knew my speed was decent. Probably years past I might have rushed into something and made some mistakes. But I can’t really recall many mistakes I made that entire main event. Just kind of focused on myself and click off the laps and be there in the end. That was kind of what my goal was coming in, giving myself a chance at being on the box, and we did that. Second is by far the best start I had to the season.

Follow up to that, your Husky looked quite a bit better than last year. You looked better than last year. Team has changed a lot over the years, with Nathan Ramsey now team manager. What’s it like just the evolution of it? Malcolm Stewart was leading the 450 main event doing awesome. So Rockstar Husky, what’s it like now?

Man, we got a really good group. I think there’s love for all of us, from management, Murph, and our mechanics. I don’t think there’s one guy that doesn’t get along on our team. I really can’t say enough good things about it. Last year was very tough, and not just from the rider side but from the management side also. They got thrown into something that really they couldn’t control, or we didn’t really have options to go to. So, it was like, us riders just show up and do the best we can and know there’s going to be a change. That’s a pretty big risk that you’re taking. I signed my extension deal last year whenever the bike was not where I wanted it to be, just because I knew I had to trust that Austria was going to figure this thing out, and we did it. That was huge for me tonight. I think there’s going to be a lot more. We do have some other things coming. Just keep building and progressing and hopefully we’re in this championship fight.

You’ve been talking a lot about all the work involved with you and the team, getting you guys to this point. I know you’re not on the center stuff, but do you feel like this is a win being on the podium? And what are your next steps? What do you kind of foresee that team meeting on Sunday or Monday is going to look like for the month of January and what are you guys’ goals to go after?

I felt like my bike handled pretty well all day today, and the conditions were some of the gnarliest that we’ve had. We’re happy with where we’re at. We made a lot of progress. Yeah, I didn’t win, but we had a solid main event, solid day, really. We take that as a positive, move into next weekend, be ready and try to do the same thing. Like I said, I got second last year n the championship, but I wasn’t in the championship. Jett just walked away with that. So, that’s kind of my goal is just to be in this thing and have a shot at it. Same with Cam. We’re going to be in this thing. Execute each weekend. Maybe next weekend we’ll have a better start and then can battle up front, Cam, me, and Jett, and put on a little bit better of a show.

There’s a lot of hype around Jett, and it’s well-deserved, but do you use that coming into a season as motivation when the media and everybody picks Jett? He’s the guy, he’s going to be the winner? Do you use that for motivation?

No, I mean, look what the guy has done. He’s won three championships in a row and completely dominated last year, so we expect that. I have one win and I’ve been at it a lot longer than him. So, like I said, I’m going to show up and do what I can do every weekend, whether I’m racing him or anyone else. Just control what I can control.