Saturday Night Live: Anaheim 1

Plenty of riders will tell you that the goal of Anaheim 1 is not to thrive, but to simply survive. The first race is always accompanied by uncertainty and jitters, and the outcome isn’t always indicative of how the rest of the season is likely to play out. This time, however, some of the results sure seem like they could be a sign of things to come in 2023. Let’s get into the first Saturday Night Live of the season and break it all down.

The 450SX main event was, in a word, bananas. Honda HRC rookie Colt Nichols kicked it off with a holeshot, but Justin Barcia quickly took over the lead and attempted to make a dash for it. Eli Tomac wouldn’t let him go, however, and would eventually take over the lead when Barcia made a mistake on the tunnel jump going into the whoops. Barcia would hang in there, but a mistake in a rhythm lane resulted in an off-track excursion and crash. At that point it looked like the champ had this race firmly in his grasp. But then Tomac went down all by himself on the tunnel jump when he, in his words, got too far back on the seat!