Throttle Jockey, Honda Celebrate 25-Year Partnership

The following press release is from Throttle Jockey:

Throttle Jockey/Honda 25 Year Partnership

2023 marks the twenty fifth year Throttle Jockey has been the official graphic kit and seat cover sponsor of Team Honda HRC.

“Being with American Honda for so long, we have several feathers in our cap but this might be the biggest one.”- says Matt Davis.

“Back in 1998 things were so different. For example, we were screen printing everything and our Dad was painting the art on the seat covers. The Team has been awesome to work with and over the years, together, we have developed some cool stuff. Riders identification being one with custom names on the seat covers to the now popular hub decals. Also, way back in 1999 the mechanics requested a mud seat that evolved in to the first ripple seat cover.”

Check out Throttle Jockey for all of your Honda decals from ’73-Current at www.throttlejockey.com or follow them @throttlejockey for updates and more cool MX history.