Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Just a few days into new year and Jason and Daniel hand out their wishes for 2023 for some of the sport’s top stars. A1 is finally here and the SMX Insiders have all the information to get you ready for the biggest race of the year. In Fowler’s Facts we break down who’s hot and who’s not coming into the season, and get in depth with NBC Sports announcer Leigh Diffey who stops by to preview round 1 of the SuperMotocross World Championship

If you missed the first four episodes, watch them below.