SMX Insider - Ep 5 – DB and Weege Preview Anaheim 1

January 5, 2023 2:00pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Just a few days into new year and Jason and Daniel hand out their wishes for 2023 for some of the sport’s top stars. A1 is finally here and the SMX Insiders have all the information to get you ready for the biggest race of the year. In Fowler’s Facts we break down who’s hot and who’s not coming into the season, and get in depth with NBC Sports announcer Leigh Diffey who stops by to preview round 1 of the SuperMotocross World Championship

If you missed the first four episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider - Episode 4 - Way-Too-Early Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 3 - 250 Class Preview and New Broadcast Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 2 - Triumph News, Roczen lands and 2023 Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 1 - Media Days and Pre-Season Stories

Main image by Octopi Media

