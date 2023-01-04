Results Archive
Upcoming
Arenacross
Loveland
Fri Jan 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 7
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Jan 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 14
Articles
Full Schedule

Team Tedder is Hiring Class-A Big Rig Driver & Intern for Supercross

January 4, 2023 4:30pm | by:
Team Tedder is Hiring Class-A Big Rig Driver & Intern for Supercross

Team Tedder / Monster Energy Racing is hiring a Team Class-A Big Rig Driver and intern for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.

Send application to Jobs@teamtedderracing.com.

Equipment Logistics Manager Driver 

Job Duties Include but not limited to: 

-Drive to all 17 Monster Energy Supercross Events with intern. Team Tedder transport is a motorhome with enclosed stacker trailer.
-Primarily sleep in motorhome.
-Set up and breakdown out. Detailed instructions available.
-Film riders with Dartfish program & work with riders to present film in motorhome.
-Driver can be outside vendor, or full time with full benefits.
-Team Tedder has large pit parties at several west coast events. Conduct yourself in a professional and courteous manner.
-Team pays for all food while on road.

Intern (Travel to all events)

-Work for driver
-Film riders
-Assist driver
-Team pays for all food while on road

Successful drivers and interns are offered intern positions in our primary sponsors construction company when they retire from the race team. From engineering, auto mechanic, accounting, to high voltage technician.

  • Press Release
  • Press Release
  • Press Release
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
February 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now