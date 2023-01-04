Results Archive
Upcoming
Arenacross
Loveland
Fri Jan 6
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 7
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Jan 13
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Jan 14
Articles
Full Schedule

2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Provisional Entry Lists Released

January 4, 2023 5:05pm | by:
2023 Anaheim 1 Supercross Provisional Entry Lists Released

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released the provisional entry lists for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 7.

Note, this is NOT THE FINAL ENTRY LIST FOR SATURDAY. There will be changes made throughout the week up through race day. You can view the provisional entry lists for the 450SX Class and 250SX West Region below.

Here are the entry lists provided by the AMA.

450SX

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Entry List

January 7, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
11Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
14Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
17Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States Kawasaki KX450SR
21Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
23Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
25Marvin Musquin La Reole France KTM 450 SX-F
27Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
28Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States Husqvarna FC 450
44Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO United States Yamaha YZ450F
45Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States Honda CRF450R
46Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
47Fredrik Noren Lidköping Sweden Kawasaki KX450SR
51Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
60Justin Starling Deland, FL United States GasGas MC 450F
68Cade Clason Arcadia, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
73John Short Pilot Point, TX United States Kawasaki KX450SR
74Logan Karnow Vermilion, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
78Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States Yamaha YZ450F
80Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
90Tristan Lane Deland, FL United States GasGas MC 450F
94Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
129Lane Shaw Alvin, TX United States GasGas MC 450F
140Alex Ray Jackson, TN United States Yamaha YZ450F
141Richard Taylor Idaho United States Kawasaki KX450
146Brandon Marley Brandon Marley Mc Ewen, TN United States KTM 450 SX-F
191Curren Thurman Rosharon, TX United States GasGas MC 450F
195Blake Ashley Conyers, GA United States KTM 350 SX-F
208Logan Leitzel Dillsburg, PA United States Kawasaki KX450
219Chase Marquier Newcastle, OK United States Kawasaki KX450
282Theodore Pauli Edwardsville, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
410Brandon Scharer Gardena, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
411Scott Meshey Zephyrhills, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
412Jared Lesher Elderton, PA United States Yamaha YZ250
447Deven Raper Mesa, AZ United States Kawasaki KX450
467Isaiah Goodman Gill, CO United States Kawasaki KX450
501Scotty Wennerstrom Tyler, TX United States Kawasaki KX450
509Alexander Nagy Richmond, IL United States Honda CRF450R
512Austin Cozadd Attalla, AL United States Kawasaki KX450
519Josh Cartwright Tallahassee, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
542Johnnie Buller Johnnie Buller Dinuba, CA United States Husqvarna FC 450
597Mason Kerr Altoona, IA United States Honda CRF450R
726Gared Steinke Woodland, CA United States Husqvarna TC 250
751Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
837Bryson Gardner Paso Robles, CA United States Honda CRF450R
848Joan Cros Manlleu Spain Kawasaki KX450
Complete Entry List

250SX West Region

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Entry List

January 7, 2023
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence New Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire New Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
33Pierce Brown New Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
34Max Vohland New Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
40Stilez Robertson New Bakersfield, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
41Derek Kelley New Riverside, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
43Levi Kitchen New Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
48Cameron McAdoo New Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
49Mitchell Oldenburg New Alvord, TX United States Honda CRF250R
53Derek Drake New San Luis Obispo, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
55Austin Forkner New Richards, MO United States Kawasaki KX250
56Enzo Lopes New Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
59Robbie Wageman New Newhall, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
63Max Anstie New Newbury, England United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
69Phil Nicoletti New Cochecton, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
76Dominique Thury New Schneeberg Germany Yamaha YZ250F
79Dylan Walsh New United Kingdom Kawasaki KX250
81Ty Masterpool New Paradise, TX United States Suzuki RM-Z250
83Cole Thompson New Brigden, ON Canada Yamaha YZ250F
84Mitchell Harrison New Lansing, MI United States GasGas MC 250F
85Dilan Schwartz New Alpine, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z250
89Kaeden Amerine New Great Bend, KS United States KTM 250 SX-F
93Jerry Robin New Hamel, MN United States GasGas MC 250F
97Devin Harriman New Longview, WA United States KTM 250 SX-F
98Geran Stapleton New Cape Schanck Australia GasGas MC 250F
102Wilson Todd New Australia Honda CRF250R
117Nicholas Nisbet New Atascadero, CA United States Honda CRF250R
120Todd Bannister New Colorado Springs, CO United States Kawasaki KX250
121Chris Howell New Spokane, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
123Kayden Palmer New Washington, UT United States Honda CRF250R
126RJ Wageman New Newhall, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
138David Pulley Jr David Pulley Jr New Lake Elsinore, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
147Ryan Carlson New Cave Creek, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
158Tre Fierro New El Paso, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
162Maxwell Sanford New Pasadena, MD United States Honda CRF250R
173Hunter Schlosser New El Paso, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
246Chance Blackburn New Spokane, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
259Luis Macias New Victorville, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
260Dylan Woodcock New Rayleigh United Kingdom GasGas MC 250F
300Lane Allison Lane Allison New Edmond, OK United States Kawasaki KX250
364Chad Saultz New Batavia, IL United States KTM 250 SX-F
388Brandon Ray New Fremont, CA United States Honda CRF250R
500Julien Benek Julien Benek New Mission Kawasaki KX250
503McClellan Hile New Atascadero, CA United States Honda CRF250R
508Hunter Yoder New California United States Kawasaki KX250
517Ty Freehill New Rescue, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
518Parker Eales Parker Eales New Maple Ridge, BC KTM 250 SX-F
538Addison Emory New Owasso, OK United States Yamaha YZ250F
604Max Miller New Springfield, OR United States KTM 250 SX-F
636Luke Kalaitzian New Sun Valley, CA United States Honda CRF250R
645Colby Copp New Los Banos, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
702Hunter Cross New Discover Bay, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
973Philipp Klakow New Rodgau Germany Husqvarna FC 250
976Joshua Greco Joshua Greco New Valparaiso, IN United States GasGas MC 250F
981Austin Politelli New Menifee, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
995Christopher Prebula New Petersburg, MI United States KTM 250 SX-F
996Preston Taylor New Hastings, NE United States Kawasaki KX250
Complete Entry List

Main image by Align Media

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
February 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now