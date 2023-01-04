The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released the provisional entry lists for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on January 7.

Note, this is NOT THE FINAL ENTRY LIST FOR SATURDAY. There will be changes made throughout the week up through race day. You can view the provisional entry lists for the 450SX Class and 250SX West Region below.

Here are the entry lists provided by the AMA.

450SX