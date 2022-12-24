Results Archive
Upcoming
Arenacross
Loveland
Fri Jan 6
Articles
Full Schedule

Final Day of Gear Auction Benefit Raffle for Sarah Faulkner is Today: TP199, Hampshire, & More

December 24, 2022 12:00pm | by:
Final Day of Gear Auction Benefit Raffle for Sarah Faulkner is Today: TP199, Hampshire, & More

In August, seven-year-old Sarah Faulkner was injured while swimming in the creek at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. Faulkner suffered a fractured spine in the accident and is now paralyzed from just below her chest down. Friends then started the #SarahWILLwalkagain fundraiser on GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/sarahwillwalkagain) in order to help pay for the medical bills.

The motocross industry has come together to help support Faulkner in different ways. Brett Cue and MX Locker are some of the many people who have helped raise funds for the Faulkner family, doing so via motocross memorabilia and collector items. Cue currently has another gear auction setup to benefit the family. The drawing is $50 per ticket and the prizes include:

The cut-off date is today (December 24, 2022) at midnight.
The winners will be drawn on Christmas Day (December 25, 2022).

A ticket(s) for a family or friend could make for a great-last minute Christmas gift, while also supporting Faulkner throughout her treatments and medical bills. 

How to enter:
-Venmo: @bq365
-PayPal: bq365@icloud.com

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
February 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now