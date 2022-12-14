Gallery: 2023 Honda HRC Team Shoot

Gallery 2023 Honda HRC Team Shoot

December 14, 2022 5:30pm
by:

Simon Cudby got behind the lens for the 2023 Honda HRC team shoot. Here are some of his best from photo day. 

Related: Honda HRC Confirms 2023 AMA Supercross and Motocross Roster

The Riders

250 Class

#18 Jett Lawrence

250SX West Region then 450 Class for Pro Motocross

#96 Hunter Lawrence

250SX East Region and 250 Class for Pro Motocross

#832 Chance Hymas

Select 250SX East Region races then full-time 250 Class for Pro Motocross

450 Class

#23 Chase Sexton

450SX and 450 Class of Pro Motocross

#45 Colt Nichols

Currently in 450SX supercross-only contract with Honda HRC

  • #18 Jett Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #96 Hunter Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #832 Chance Hymas Simon Cudby
  • #23 Chase Sexton Simon Cudby
  • #45 Colt Nichols Simon Cudby

The Riders in Action

  • #18 Jett Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #18 Jett Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #18 Jett Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #96 Hunter Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #96 Hunter Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #96 Hunter Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #96 Hunter Lawrence Simon Cudby
  • #832 Chance Hymas Simon Cudby
  • #832 Chance Hymas Simon Cudby
  • #23 Chase Sexton Simon Cudby
  • #23 Chase Sexton Simon Cudby
  • #23 Chase Sexton Simon Cudby
  • #45 Colt Nichols Simon Cudby
  • #45 Colt Nichols Simon Cudby

The Team

  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby

The Bikes

  • The Honda HRC 2023 race machines. Simon Cudby
  • The 2023 Honda CRF250R race machines for Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Chance Hymas. Simon Cudby
  • Chase Sexton's 2023 Honda CRF450R race machine and Colt Nichols' 2023 Honda CRF450R race machine. Simon Cudby

Team Intro Photos

Here are a few photos by Simon Cudby of the team at the 2023 Honda HRC intro at Blackmore Ranch in California on December 9.

  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
  • Simon Cudby
Read Now
February 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now