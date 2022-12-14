Simon Cudby got behind the lens for the 2023 Honda HRC team shoot. Here are some of his best from photo day.
The Riders
250 Class
#18 Jett Lawrence
250SX West Region then 450 Class for Pro Motocross
#96 Hunter Lawrence
250SX East Region and 250 Class for Pro Motocross
#832 Chance Hymas
Select 250SX East Region races then full-time 250 Class for Pro Motocross
450 Class
#23 Chase Sexton
450SX and 450 Class of Pro Motocross
#45 Colt Nichols
Currently in 450SX supercross-only contract with Honda HRC
The Riders in Action
The Team
The Bikes
Team Intro Photos
Here are a few photos by Simon Cudby of the team at the 2023 Honda HRC intro at Blackmore Ranch in California on December 9.