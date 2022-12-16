Birch Creek & High Point Date Change, Northwest Area Qualifier Addition & TBD Announced

The following press release is from MX Sports:

TO: 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Participants

FROM: MX Sports

DATE: December 16, 2022

SUBJECT: COMPETITION BULLETIN 2023-2:

Birch Creek & High Point Date Change, Northwest Area Qualifier Addition and TBD Venue Announced

The Northeast Area Qualifier at Birch Creek Motorsports Park has been changed from its original date of May 6-7 to now be held on March 11-12.

The Northeast Area Qualifier at High Point Raceway has been changed from its original date of May 27-28 to now be held on April 22-23.

In the Northwest, Skyline MX Park has been added to the Area Qualifier lineup for the weekend of April 29-30.

The Mid-East Area Qualifier that was announced as a TBD event on March 18-19 will head to Fast Farms MX Park in Altamont, Tennessee that weekend.

Northeast Area Qualifier

• March 11-12: Birch Creek Motorsports Park - Sutherlin, Virginia

• April 22-23: High Point Raceway – Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania

Northwest Area Qualifier

• April 29-30: Skyline MX Park – Kuna, Idaho

Mid-East Area Qualifier

• March 18-19: Fast Farms MX Park – Altamont, Tennessee

Please keep an eye on www.mxsports.com for possible revisions to upcoming Area Qualifiers. For the most up-to-date schedule of the 2023 Area Qualifiers, please visit the 2023 schedule page.

Main image by Mitch Kendra