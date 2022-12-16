Yamaha Celebrates 2022 Champions

The following press release is from Yamaha:

MARIETTA, Ga. – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, honored its 2022 Yamaha bLU cRU champions last week at the annual Yamaha Wall of Champions induction ceremony. Held this year at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum, nine racers were recognized for their crowning achievements in their respective professional championships.

Eli Tomac was recognized for his landmark season aboard the YZ450F, winning premier class titles in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships, as well as being a Motocross of Nations Champion with Team USA. Also honored for his achievements in supercross was 2022 250SX West Champion Christian Craig, who carried on the YZ250F’s title-winning tradition.

In road racing, Jake Gagne was inducted for his second-consecutive MotoAmerica Superbike Championship aboard the YZF-R1. The young Blake Davis earned his first Wall of Champions plaque for winning the MotoAmerica Twins Cup Championship with the YZF-R7.

Yamaha racers also reaped success off-road on both two- and four-wheels. Rachael Archer earned her first title in the Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC), winning the 2022 GNCC WXC Motorcycle Championship aboard the YZ250FX. Taking top honors on the YFZ450R was Brycen Neal in the GNCC XC1 Pro ATV Championship and Joel Hetrick in the AMA Pro ATV Motocross Championship. Yamaha racers also swept the Championship Off-Road Tour Side-by-Side (SxS) classes in the pure sport YXZ1000R, with Brock Heger winning the Pro Stock SxS title and Hamish Kelsey winning the Pro Turbo SxS title.