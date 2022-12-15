Watch: Every Pass for the Lead in 2022 Pro Motocross

While the Anaheim 1 Supercross is less than a month away, there is no racing going on at the moment and if you are like us here at Racer X, you cannot wait until the gates drop again. Well, in the meantime, you can relive some of the best racing from the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in these two new videos that show every pass for the lead from the whole season. Enjoy over 25 total minutes of racing action. Check them out below.

Videos done by Donnie “RotoMoto” Southers

450 Class

250 Class

Main image by Mitch Kendra

