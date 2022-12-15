Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

On Episode 2 of SMX Insider learn about the new 5-year deal with Peacock and NBC where fans can find all thirty-one rounds of the SuperMotocross season. Jason and Daniel have an update on riders who switched teams in 2023, and you will hear from Roczen, Nichols and Craig, plus the big interview with Triumph’s Jeremy Appleton, and Fowlers facts breaks down Jett Lawrence and how he stacks up among the greats.

If you missed the first episode from last week, watch it below.

