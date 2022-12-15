MRT Racing Team Beta Announces 2023 MXGP Roster

The MRT Racing Team Beta squad has announced its roster for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. The team will field Italian Alessandro Lupino and Englishman Ben Watson aboard Beta RX 450 machines in 2023. Lupino raced a Beta in 2022 and returns to the familiar equipment on the MRT Racing Team that he competed with previously. Watson joins his third team in three years as he moves to the Beta team after racing in 2022 with the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP team. Elio Marchetti’s MRT Racing Team was formerly a KTM-backed team but now will race with Italian-made Betas.

The following press release is from the MRT Racing Team Beta. Note, the following press release is translated from Italian.

MRT Racing Team Beta 2023

An Italian challenge to the Motocross World Championship: MRT Racing Team is a Team that participates in the FIM Motocross World Championship in the MXGP and MX2 category.

The team, which made its debut in the Motocross World Championship ten years ago, is the MRT Racing Team, led by Elio Marchetti, a former racing driver already known in the world of two wheels for having managed the 747 Motorsport Team in the Supermoto World Championship. The team, which is based in Viterbo, participates in the MXGP motocross world championship of the 2023 season

It is with all-Italian pride that we can announce that our MRT Racing team from next year, 2023, will wear the colors of the manufacturer Betamotor SpA, bringing the Beta RX 450 to the race in the MXGP world championship.

Betamotor, born in 1905 and always a protagonist in competitions, multi-champion in enduro and trial, returned to motocross in 2021 reviving a past that is part of its DNA, and facing the challenge of the major world manufacturers in the top category, the MXGP. Always present at the Motocross World Championship for eleven years, the team led by Elio Marchetti has grown as a satellite-KTM team, with particular attention to young talents to grow, and has made its debut in the World Championship with riders such as Tim Gajser, Pauls Jonass and Valerio Lata .

The 85cc World titles arrived with Lata himself. (in 2019), European EMX125 in 2021, and again in 2021 with Alessandro Lupino (in the blue team with Antonio Cairoli and Mattia Guadagnini) Italy's memorable victory in the Motocross of Nations in Mantua.

Next season, with the new Beta RX 450, the Italian Alessandro Lupino and the English Ben Watson will take to the track in the top category of the Italian Motocross Internationals (debut on February 12 in Ponte a Egola in Tuscany) and in the MXGP World Championship which will start in Argentina on the weekend of March 12th.

“Becoming part of the BETA 'world' is a source of great satisfaction for us,” the words of Elio Marchetti, “but above all a further boost to our passion for motocross. Not an arrival point but a starting point: a large Italian company, an Italian team for a difficult and demanding challenge that we are ready to face with the utmost determination and absolute dedication”.