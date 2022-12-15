Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas had their team intro on Wednesday night and while the riders remain the same from the previous year, they do have a new machine underneath them and some new personnel changes as well. We caught up with Justin Barcia, Michael Mosiman, and Pierce Brown to see how the testing has been on the new GasGas MC 250F and 450F Factory Edition machines as well as what new team manager Max Lee is like.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Imagery: Simon Cudby