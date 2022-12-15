Racer X Films: 2023 Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Team Intro

December 15, 2022 1:25pm | by:

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas had their team intro on Wednesday night and while the riders remain the same from the previous year, they do have a new machine underneath them and some new personnel changes as well. We caught up with Justin Barcia, Michael Mosiman, and Pierce Brown to see how the testing has been on the new GasGas MC 250F and 450F Factory Edition machines as well as what new team manager Max Lee is like.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

Imagery: Simon Cudby

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
February 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now