Cole returned to the United States to attend Feld’s annual media training at Angel’s Stadium of Anaheim, then proceeded directly to the test track to ride his new 2023 Yamaha YZ250F team bike for the first time. He shared his excitement for the upcoming season, reflecting on the journey that led him here. “Having been on a factory team in Canada for most of my career then done it on my own in 2022, it has given me a new perspective for what goes into building a proper race bike and program. It was an excellent first few days with getting adjusted to the team. I’m beyond stoked with how great the bike feels and all around it’s the perfect package to give me a great opportunity in 2023. I’m looking forward to what this season has in store for myself and the team. We’re ready go racing in a few weeks and a lot a great memories along the way.”

About Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co.

Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. was founded in 2015. The hobby of making hot sauce for themselves at home quickly ignited into a full-fledged production company after word of mouth spread throughout their hometown of Thunder Bay and beyond. All their sauces are made with maximum flavor and balance in mind. Each sauce is bright, bold, healthy, and deliciously unique. They ferment their peppers using traditional methods before cooking them with a few simple, high-quality ingredients. They add no water, thickening agents or chemical preservatives of any kind, making their sauce as natural as it gets. All their recipes are proudly developed, cooked, bottled, packaged, and distributed from their dedicated facility in the South Core of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The goal is to get Heartbeat Hot Sauce in to as many hands as possible, while maintaining our small batch process.