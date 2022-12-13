Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Announced

The following press release is from Milestone and Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

Milestone And Feld Motor Sports Announce Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

The official Supercross videogame is back with 8 game modes, revised AI, physics, and new riding settings for the most realistic yet approachable chapter to date. The new Supercross Park and Rhythm Attack game modes will ensure the utmost fun, while the introduction of full console cross-play and online ranking system completes the multiplayer experience.

MILAN, Italy/ PALMETTO, Fla. – Milestone and Feld Motor Sports, Inc. are pleased to announce Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6. The new chapter of the most engaging and realistic Supercross videogame will be available on March 9, 2023, on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC® and Steam. The PlayStation version supports Free Upgrade from PS4 to PS5, while the Xbox version features Smart Delivery.

Seven-time Supercross champion, Jeremy McGrath, will coach players through a renewed career mode featuring official riders and tracks. From the search for the first sponsors in the 250SX Futures Class to dueling 450SX Class Championship rivals, players will climb the ladder from Beginner to Pro in the most realistic and interactive way.

The journey to glory starts in the Supercross Academy, where the “King of Supercross” will guide players on a variety of tutorials and challenges to ease the learning curve and speed-up progression: these will help newcomers take their first steps in the Supercross world, whereas expert players will be able to unlock their full potential. Several new tools and settings will allow complete customization of the riding aids (e.g. auto steering, auto brakes, auto throttle, etc.) and bike set-ups, to get ready for the most competitive off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Among these, the skill tree will give players the chance to personalize their riders’ abilities and design their very own riding style that best suits the players ability. Moreover, mental and physical health will play a major role in the improved Rider Shape System, recovering from injuries and poor performances will be key to keeping riders in peak condition and achieving the best results.

