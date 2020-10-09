Results Archive
Stephen Westfall Named Team Manager of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Team

October 9, 2020 6:30pm | by:
Stephen Westfall Named Team Manager of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Team

During the break in the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, we had heard that team manager (and at one point team owner) Bobby Hewitt was no longer with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. Our Steve Matthes reported in April that Hewitt had left the team, although little details were made public about it and the team nor riders would not provide any further information either. In July, Husqvarna officially announced that Hewitt was no longer with the team in a very concise press release.

Today, Husqvarna has announced crew chief Stephen “Scuba” Westfall as the new team manager for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.

Below is the full announcement from Husqvarna.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team announced on Saturday morning that long-time race team technician and current Crew Chief, Stephen Westfall, has officially been named Team Manager of the SX/MX squad in the United States.

Westfall, also known as “Scuba,” began his time with the team in 2008 and spent six years as a highly-respected technician working with many of the sport’s top riders. He was promoted to Crew Chief in 2014, where he oversees all technical and logistical aspects of the team’s operations in addition to serving as an instrumental force in the team’s overall chemistry.

Roger De Coster: “We are really pleased to offer “Scuba” the opportunity to move into a management role with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. He has been an integral part of the team’s evolution over the years – from their early days at Suzuki, to aligning with KTM in 2014 before transitioning to Husqvarna in 2016 to become the official factory effort in the USA. Obviously 2020 has been a testing year for everyone and Scuba has done a tremendous job navigating the circumstances while demonstrating the leadership skills needed to bring the factory team into championship contention this season.”

Stephen Westfall: “I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to moving into the role of officially leading the team and excited to continue working with the great group of crew members and riders that I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside for many years now. It would be a great way to finish the 2020 race season with Zach [Osborne] on top.”

With Westfall officially at the helm, Zach Osborne and the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team will look to clinch their first-ever AMA Pro Motocross 450MX Championship on Saturday in Pala, California for the final round of racing in 2020. For more information on Husqvarna Motorcycles and its athletes, visit www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com.

