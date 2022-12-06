Factory Edition 2023 KTM 450 SX-F Released

The following press release is from KTM:

MURRIETA, Calif. – The conclusion of another year and the fast approaching dates of a new season of AMA Supercross racing can only mean one thing: the arrival of the 2023 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and the chance to get as close as possible to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing equipment, prestige and race-winning potential. The latest limited-edition FACTORY EDITION comes as the U.S. racing campaign gets ready to launch the longest and most spectacular season to-date with the SuperMotocross World Championship.

The 2023 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is a fully-outfitted and READY TO RACE incarnation of the current KTM 450 SX-F, the machine that forged a fresh standard in the industry for handling, power, engineering and technology upon its release in the summer of 2022. The SOHC 4-stroke engine delivers knockout power across the RPM range and weighs less than 60 lb (27 kg). This compact powerplant oozes usable torque from every cc of displacement and is harnessed by innovative electronics like launch control, traction control, two selectable maps and an industry-leading Quickshifter.

The new generation of KTM SX-Fs blasted out of gates and straight into contention during 2022. The altered ergonomics they showcased improved the rider ‘triangle’ for tight centralization of mass and enhanced control. The innovative ‘anti-squat’ concept of the frame and chassis (with reinforced aluminum subframe) complimented the revised engine position for increased centralization. The whole bike was augmented with cutting-edge hardware including an all-new WP shock with tool-free adjustment. For the 2023 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, the reworking and refinement continue with new settings on the WP XACT fork and shock, resulting from the development and continuous testing of the R&D and Motorsport departments.