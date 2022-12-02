James: Total for the year that don’t get used is hard to put an exact number on. I do know that I bring six sets of goggles per weekend for each rider I have. Three for practice/qualifying, one heat, one main, and one backup for mechanic. I like to say, “If you need LCQ goggles, we might have a bigger problem (as a joke).” Based on that and what my 23 looks like I will have done 306 pairs for supercross alone for the Firepower Honda team. How many of them get unused is something I’ve not really thought of.

Day: In this situation I can only hope the number of podium goggles that go missing is very high! That’s a sign of a good year. The number isn’t as bad for me compared to other specific goggle only companies, I typically only have three guys in goggles at the races.

Knowles: Not really. I usually use previous practice goggles for sight laps, the podium and things like that. The key is to have a plan. It probably looks like we're just throwing goggles away non-stop, but everything is carefully labeled so the riders, their mechanic and everyone else knows exactly what to use and when. The races are stressful enough and you never want to cause fire drill.

How involved are you in the feedback loop between riders and manufacturers? Are you a chief liaison? How much of the information you get from riders on race day is going into the development of the next goggle? Does that info come from racing or is most of the R&D handled away from the races?

Kuzo: I’m more involved with feedback to the office and our R&D department from our riders and consumers. I’m more the middleman. They crush it with follow through and development of such needed changes or improvements. I’m in the trenches. I hear and see it all. I deal with more race goggles than any other human on the planet, so my feedback and input can be useful. You’re always trying to improve but sometimes it just comes down to who is more picky or needy. Some guys have real sweat issues, so different foam compounds with different density properties are needed for a long moto. We even have foam called "Bogle" foam. I’ve taken a sweat pad after a moto and filled a dixie cup with sweat from Justin [Bogle]. Now take that into consideration when you’re getting roosted for a whole moto, maybe with a so-so start, on a hot day. You think my boy JB needs sweat in eyes now, too? Nah.... Bogle Foam.

I think racing makes the best product possible so listening to them makes a difference. I say, if it will work for a pro like Webb, it will work for a consumer riding in the woods. But I will not discredit our team and how valuable they are. All our crew are racers or moto enthusiasts, so we all want to make the best product possible. Shout out to Mike Young and his R&D team at 100% for creating the best goggles out there!

James: Luckily, I have a team that is behind me that helps navigate things with the manufacturers for colorways and layout approvals. I am the main source of feedback from the riders to our R&D from race days. I believe that the R&D needs to happen before the races, because if something happens on race day there is not much time/resources to fix something. Raceday feedback for me is just finding out what makes the riders happy with their prep. Each guy is completely different in regard to their setups for tinted lenses for day practice, longer nose guards, the amount of tear offs they prefer, and if they pour sweat.