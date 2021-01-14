Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 1
Sat Jan 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 2
Tue Jan 19
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston 3
Sat Jan 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Scott Releases Limited Edition Pro Circuit Prospect Goggle

January 14, 2021 10:00am | by:
Scott Releases Limited Edition Pro Circuit Prospect Goggle

The Prospect Pro Circuit 30 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Goggle is a celebration of the incredibly successful 30-year partnership between Scott and the Pro Circuit racing team. This limited edition goggle has been designed in a classic Pro Circuit heritage colorway and comes with a matching goggle pouch.

The Scott Prospect is our flagship off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish Scott Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

Visit www.scott-sports.com/us/en or www.scott-sports.com/us/en/product/scott-prospect-pro-circuit-30-years-goggle for more information.

  • 2855401054349 Scott
  • 2855401054349A Scott
  • 2855401054349B Scott
  • 2855401054349C Scott
  • pro-circuit-left-side-PDP Scott
  • pro-circuit-right-side-PDP Scott

The Scott Limited Edition Pro Circuit Prospect Goggle in the shop:

  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott

The Scott Limited Edition Pro Circuit Prospect Goggle in action:

  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Now
March 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now