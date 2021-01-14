Scott Releases Limited Edition Pro Circuit Prospect Goggle

The Prospect Pro Circuit 30 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Goggle is a celebration of the incredibly successful 30-year partnership between Scott and the Pro Circuit racing team. This limited edition goggle has been designed in a classic Pro Circuit heritage colorway and comes with a matching goggle pouch.

The Scott Prospect is our flagship off-road motocross goggle. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish Scott Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

Visit www.scott-sports.com/us/en or www.scott-sports.com/us/en/product/scott-prospect-pro-circuit-30-years-goggle for more information.