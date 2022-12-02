Kris Keefer wrote about his experience attending the Honda event that honored Johnny Campbell this week in Racerhead #48, so we gathered that text up to run it here with a press release from American Honda as well.
Honda Honors Johnny Campbell (Keefer)
I grew up in an off-road house divided. On one side of the family you had my dad who was a big Team Green/Kawasaki off-road fan and the other side was me, a Honda off-road fan that rooted for the little guy (at least at that time). Factory Honda didn't have a huge presence in off-road racing back in the ‘80s and ‘90s and the guys they did have were getting beat by the Team Green riders at that time on a regular basis in Baja. So when Johnny Campbell started getting more support from Honda and winning, there was this sense of pride that I walked around in my house with. I rubbed it in my dad's face and loved every minute of it.
Tuesday, I got the honor of being at Johnny Campbell's 30-year Honda Honoree Presentation and it was quite an experience for me to listen to Johnny speak about his time at Honda started/unfolded and how his 30-year-long career (so far) in the desert has been.
It is rare to see one rider/racer with one manufacturer for 30 years but even more rare to see a manufacturer stick around with one rider for that long as well (I can only think of one other guy that has been with one manufacturer his whole life, that man is Doug Dubach). This is a testament to what kind of person Johnny is. I talk about being a “good person” to my kid a lot as we need more of that with our current crop of kids today. Johnny is a prime example of that. You won’t last 30 years being an A-hole (well at least, not all the time).
Another thing I geeked out on was all of Johnny's Honda Baja race machines that Johnny (and his other team members) have raced over the years! Johnny has won Baja 11 times! In a row, I might add! Eleven times! Some of you may say, “well some of those wins were had because there was lack of other factory presence. To me that is BS, because there is more to Baja than just your competition. There is that one SOB called: THE DESERT! She will bite and has bitten so many of our off-road heroes over the years. Johnny has faced/lived those dangers for years!
You don’t get a 30-year career in our sport without having a solid foundation at home and it was nice to listen to Johnny talk about his wife Faye and all she’s sacrificed in her life/career for Johnny to be successful. Dirt bike racers are selfish humans, and you need a stronger woman behind you if you plan on being successful. The Campbells found a winning blend and it showed in that speech yesterday.
I don’t get moved much, but this event moved me. I live dirt bikes! To see another guy who has done that tenfold and get honored for it was pretty freaking cool. Congrats to Honda (as well as the late Bruce Ogilvie) and Johnny for finding each other back in the day in that dusty ol’ Baja desert. Off road racing is better for it.
Johnny finally got to bring his first ever Baja winning 1997 628 home yesterday, where it belonged. It was really special for me (being that I was a Honda off-road fan since I was eight) to see Johnny get the accolades from all his work over the years from his peers.
American Honda sent out the following press release and accompanying photos:
Honda Celebrates 30-Year Partnership with Johnny Campbell
EL CAJON, Calif.
- Off-road legend is known for winning Baja 1000 11 times
- Campbell continues to work with Honda as a team owner, coordinator and more
In a special event held yesterday east of San Diego, American Honda celebrated its 30th year working with Johnny Campbell. Off-road media and personalities gathered at beautiful Chocolate Mountain Ranch to socialize with Campbell, check out several of his old race bikes, enjoy a taco lunch and ride 2023 models Campbell helped develop, including the CRF450X, CRF450RX and CRF250RX. As a token of their appreciation, Honda presenTed Campbell with the 1997 XR600R that he rode to his first win in the SCORE International Off-Road Racing series.
After racing Hondas as a privateer for several years, Campbell originally joined Honda in 1992 as an off-road racer aboard the XR600R. His first big win was the 1995 Nevada Rally, but he would become best known for his success racing in SCORE. He won the Baja 500 in 1997 as a teammate to Bruce Ogilvie (a Honda manager who would go on to become Campbell’s mentor), and then topped the Baja 1000 the same year, with teammates Tim Staab and Greg Bringle. He went on to collect a record total of 11 wins in the Baja 1000, and five in the Baja 500. He also competed in the 2001 Dakar Rally, finishing eighth overall and first privateer.
In addition to his racing, Campbell has supported Honda in a number of other ways. In 1994, he was brought in-house by Ogilvie to build Honda’s off-road race machines—initially based on the XR600R, eventually the XR650R and ultimately the CRF450X. Along the way, Campbell assumed more responsibilities, including forming his own team (Johnny Campbell Racing) and taking over Honda’s SCORE effort in 2008, with the blessing of Ogilvie (who would pass away the following year). JCR transitioned from SCORE to the GNCC series in 2014 and continues to compete in the American Motorcyclist Association’s NGPC and NHHA series. Campbell also serves as Off-Road Coordinator for American Honda, working with the SLR Honda and Phoenix Racing Honda squads.
Campbell has also been heavily involved in research and development for Honda over the years, including production bikes such as those listed above, and factory machinery like the CRF450 RALLY, which Ricky Brabec and Kevin Benavides rode to Dakar Rally wins in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
“This whole event was incredible,” Campbell said. “I’m very thankful for my relationship with American Honda, and it means a lot to be recognized for three decades of hard work, racing, overcoming obstacles, giving input for new product, and helping with rider development. I cherish all the relationships I have with the folks at American Honda, and I’m really touched, honored and emotional. It’s been an amazing career so far, but this isn’t a retirement party; there’s still plenty of work to be done, and I look forward to this partnership continuing for a long time!”
“On behalf of American Honda, thank you to Johnny, for the invaluable support over the past 30 years,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Sports & Experiential at American Honda. “As a racer, Johnny is synonymous with Honda’s off-road success, and deservedly so. However, his contributions have extended far beyond that, to the point that his fingerprints are still all over the bikes our customers enjoy riding off-road today.”