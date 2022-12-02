It is rare to see one rider/racer with one manufacturer for 30 years but even more rare to see a manufacturer stick around with one rider for that long as well (I can only think of one other guy that has been with one manufacturer his whole life, that man is Doug Dubach). This is a testament to what kind of person Johnny is. I talk about being a “good person” to my kid a lot as we need more of that with our current crop of kids today. Johnny is a prime example of that. You won’t last 30 years being an A-hole (well at least, not all the time).

Another thing I geeked out on was all of Johnny's Honda Baja race machines that Johnny (and his other team members) have raced over the years! Johnny has won Baja 11 times! In a row, I might add! Eleven times! Some of you may say, “well some of those wins were had because there was lack of other factory presence. To me that is BS, because there is more to Baja than just your competition. There is that one SOB called: THE DESERT! She will bite and has bitten so many of our off-road heroes over the years. Johnny has faced/lived those dangers for years!

You don’t get a 30-year career in our sport without having a solid foundation at home and it was nice to listen to Johnny talk about his wife Faye and all she’s sacrificed in her life/career for Johnny to be successful. Dirt bike racers are selfish humans, and you need a stronger woman behind you if you plan on being successful. The Campbells found a winning blend and it showed in that speech yesterday.

I don’t get moved much, but this event moved me. I live dirt bikes! To see another guy who has done that tenfold and get honored for it was pretty freaking cool. Congrats to Honda (as well as the late Bruce Ogilvie) and Johnny for finding each other back in the day in that dusty ol’ Baja desert. Off road racing is better for it.

Johnny finally got to bring his first ever Baja winning 1997 628 home yesterday, where it belonged. It was really special for me (being that I was a Honda off-road fan since I was eight) to see Johnny get the accolades from all his work over the years from his peers.