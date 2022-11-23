8. The Connection: Motocross is one of the hardest sports to get into. You need a bike, gear, parts, and a place to ride. It’s probably 1,000 percent harder to go ride motocross than it is to buy a soccer ball and kick it around the backyard. And yet, few sports have such a connection from the top racers to the weekend warriors. Lots of people watch football but that doesn’t mean they play football as a hobby (outside of some backyard throwing sessions). Because of this connection from the podium to the fan who also rides, we have a better, deeper understanding of just how gnarly and impressive this sport is. Plus, even if you’re just racing your buddy for 17th at the local race, the feeling of racing on the edge is the same as Eli Tomac going after Ken Roczen for a win. And, speaking of that…

7. Man and Machine: The essence of this sport is that it’s a real sport! Anyone who has ever thrown a leg over knows the difference between the average Joe’s talent (yours), and the daring and skill of the best in the world. Bikes are important, yes, but we will always know this sport comes down to rider versus rider. But if you like the mechanical dance, as well, this sport also offers that extra bit of intrigue. It’s the best of both worlds, really.

6. Wins can’t be bought: Take the concept from above and also take it to a higher level. In the end, talent and hard work wins out in motocross, always.

5. Privateers: We all lament the plight of the privateer, but the facts are that a good rider can buy a bike at a dealership, make a few tweaks, and give it a go. They can even make supercross mains and national motos on those bikes! This is not happening in most racing elsewhere, and it gifts us a perfect dichotomy of haves and have nots. Within the very same paddock, you have tales of million-dollar budgets, serious goals and win at all costs (literally). Right down that same starting gate? The hilarious, rag-tag, happy go lucky privateer guys, making it work however they can. It’s at once dead serious and damned fun all at once.