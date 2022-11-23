Results Archive
Arenacross
Albany
Articles
EnduroCross
Reno
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Albany
Fri Nov 25
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2023 KTM 300 SX Bike Intro

November 23, 2022 12:45pm | by: &

KTM introduced their new fuel injected two-stroke KTM 250/300 to us during the summer months but recently we just got delivery of our 2023 300 SX. In this video we break down why this 300 has a four-stroke soul and why this could be your next new ride.

Eddie Laret also spins some laps and provides his feedback on the KTM.

Track: Cahuilla Creek Motocross

Film: Spencer Owens
Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 KTM 300 SX 

  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens
  • Spencer Owens

Recommended Reading

2023 KTM 300 SX in action

  • Eddie Laret Spencer Owens
  • Eddie Laret Spencer Owens
  • Eddie Laret Spencer Owens
  • Eddie Laret Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer Spencer Owens

Main image by Spencer Owens

Read Now
January 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now