You can bet that “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti will be arguing with friends and family this Thanksgiving Day just like you, but, probably with more intensity. Phil isn’t afraid to tell anyone what he thinks, and no doubt the family turkey day isn’t an exception. So, we’ll let Phil and you enjoy the holiday stress and arguing by getting this week’s UnPhiltered posted early. Enjoy the stuffing!

Email Phil@racerxonline.com if you want in next week.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil,

With Thanksgiving upon us, I want to know what Phil is thankful for. Can you share the people that helped your career the most over the years?

I am certainly thankful for your contribution to the sport, most people would agree that you have been terrific to follow over the years!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Jimmy G

District 23

Jimmy G,

That’s a great question. To be honest, the list would be endless. But there are a few key people who have saved my career, and have kept me on the straight and narrow. First and foremost, my old man. If it wasn’t for him, I would have been a lost cause. He gave me the tough love and thick skin you need to have in this sport. Another key factor in my life was the Maresca family. Dr. Maresca was a huge supporter of mine from when I was a 16-year-old kid until I was well into my pro career. I failed in the first two years in the sport and nearly got spit out the back. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t have been able to claw my way back. There was no reason for the help, he just wanted to support a kid from New York and I’m forever thankful. The next influence in my career is Thomas Fitcher. I met Thomas in 2013 when his company, N-Fab, sponsored a team that I was on with. From 2013 until today he is still involved with me and my programs. He sold the N-Fab company, but still helps support myself and ClubMX with his good friend Greg Adler and his company, Off Road Warehouse (ORW). You can see it in our butt patch, which over the years has transferred from N-Fab to ORW. Also, I have to of course give a nod to my old friend Coy Gibbs. I’m still in shock that he’s gone. He and Thomas became great friends and that helped me when I was racing for JGR. Next would be the Willis Family. They took me to almost every amateur national, regional, or just small bullshit race I couldn’t really make it to. If I couldn’t get there, they would always take me. They took me in as their stepson. Always! Even if there was never room, they always had my back. Really, there are so many people that have cared for me through the years, from amateur to professional, it’s an overwhelming feeling of gratitude.