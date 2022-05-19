KTM continues to develop two-strokes and for 2023 they have revamped their complete pre-mixed lineup. The 2023 KTM 125/250/300 are all fuel injected/electronic power valve driven with an all-new chassis. Not to mention there are two engine maps to switch from, just like the four-stroke lineup. Keefer only got a few laps on each of these new two strokes and in this video, he will talk about how each felt and what it's like to ride compared to the 2022 models.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 KTM 125 sx