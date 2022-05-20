A 70-degree, low humidity day, at a prepped RedBud MX, with brand new 2023 KTM four-strokes and two-strokes? Uhhhh, yes please! That's right, most of the moto media outlets had the chance to go to RedBud Tuesday and test out the all-new KTM 250/350/450 SX-F's as well as the 125/250/300 SX machines. Tim Ritchie and family were kind enough to allow KTM and all of us "magazine guys" to come ride their facility and boy did KTM bring out a lot of bikes to ride.

I ended up riding/testing six bikes in one day but was only allowed to ride the new electronic fuel injected two-strokes five-six laps each. The two-strokes that KTM brought with them were pre-production units and were the only ones on North American soil, so they couldn't get them all roached out before they go back to the offices in Murrieta, for some more evaluation. As some of you know I am not a HUGE two-stroke guy but after hearing about how much technology KTM brought to the table with their new SX line, I was excited to ride them. The new SX line is fuel injected as well as electronic power valve'd driven! No, these are NOT TPI bikes! All of KTM's new 2023 off-road two-stroke line up has also now been upgraded to FI and not TPI. This means you will still need to mix your gas with oil, but now you will be getting more excitement with the FI tuned two-strokes. The new 2023 two-strokes also feature an engine map switch that allows the riders to go from a harder hitting map to a more linear map all right on the handlebar! Oh and of course the smokers come with an electric starting. I know the e-start thing has been on the four-strokes for a while but there is just something weird about pushing a button to start a two-stroke.