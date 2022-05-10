Behind the gate: Preparation and equipment

We are market leaders with the use of cutting-edge design and technology throughout our motorcycle portfolio, and the 2023 KTM SXs are perfect examples of this. Partnerships with companies such as KEIHIN, PANKL and Brembo mean that performance possibilities have expanded. The 2023 KTM SX range will count on two maps (one standard, softer, with linear power and another for a more aggressive response and power character), launch control, traction control (only for SX-F models), a ‘roll-over’ sensor, an hour meter as standard, with electronic fuel injection status, and a fuel indicator through the Keihin engine management system. While preparing for battle, quickly and easily set your WP XACT suspension with the completely tool-free adjustments, now possible with the latest spec WP Suspension engineering. New 1.9 gallon (7.2 l) polythene fuel tanks can quickly be filled (feeding into the protected one-piece fuel pump and filter) and a quick check of the Excel alloy rims is faster and easier thanks to the fresh spoke ‘nipple’ design. You’re READY TO RACE.

Gate-drop and surging into action

Fired up with the electric starter (on all models) KTM SXs hammer along the straight and into the corners and jumps with ease. Our engine packages are more compact, more durable, more serviceable and offer the best power-to-weight ratio across the board.

New cylinder heads translates into performance gains, while rearward rotation of the engines by two degrees has given better centralization and an improved drive out of corners. Brand new 5-speed PANKL Racing Systems transmissions with an additional sensor for the four-strokes mean that up-shifts (from 2nd gear onwards) are slicker, thanks to the Quickshifter function. The Quickshifter can be disabled with a switch on the handlebar to meet rider preference, while a new, weight-optimized shift shaft in the transmission means decreased shifting force at all times. A Brembo hydraulic clutch ensures top-of-the-range dependability whatever the conditions.

With our two-strokes, less carbs = more muscle. We’ve graced our KTM SXs with a new electronic fuel injection to ensure simplicity, enjoyment and unmatched performance. Therefore, the SXs get a new 39 mm throttle body with injectors positioned for pinpoint response. A ‘remix to the premix’ counts on a TPS-sensor for better behavior while idling and for perfect fuel-air mixture (and can’t forget the cold start mechanism, which is the same as the KTM SX-Fs). The effect is ‘more’: more power, more response, more assurance, more ease, more fun.

Finding the flow then attacking the track

The demands of competition, fitness and the track set the tone for any moto. It’s in the depths of this hard, physical stage of a race when the connection and feeling with the motorcycle can make the difference and allow you to fully harness the excitement and fulfilment of competition. We’ve taken our chassis and frame design principals back to the core and have sought better dynamics, stability and strength. ‘Longitudinal rigidity’ is a key phrase and with accentuated rider feeling coming through an ‘anti-squat’ philosophy. This has been achieved by a new frame and mounts, subframe, swingarm, engine repositioning, ergonomics and WP Suspension tech.

The frame is hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded. The wall thickness has been optimized to achieve improved specific rigidity in high stress areas such as the steering head and all new shock mounts. The KTM SX two-strokes have new parallel frame mounts. The design is sportier with sights on extra agility; an example comes through the new inwardly moved footpegs for even greater clearance in ruts and for dropping the bike flat for scrubbing jumps. New footpegs are even larger in surface area and, thanks to die casting, are even lighter than before. Stiffness has been dialed with lighter die cast hollow swingarms (new casting processes allow for even more weight saving) and a new rear axle.

The WP Suspension XACT shock is shorter and lighter. The internal flow of liquids is more flush, reliable and resistant, and the shock’s smaller dimensions lower the chances of pollutants and dirt intrusion. The shape permits higher ground clearance from the linkage, and advanced damping means better traction as the bike ingests bumps with the new geometry and settings. Entering corners or landing jumps any KTM SX will take full advantage of WP XACT forks with AER air technology featuring a new hydrostop for more effective performance and more bottoming resistance.

The 2023 KTM SXs are narrower and further honed, but we have also managed to increase contact area and surfaces to allow even more input into the handling of the bike. The flat orange seat – offering excellent grip and a stance emphasizing greater control – and the reworked front fender are other identifiable marks. The ‘mud flaps’ of the fender prevents excessive soil being flicked up towards the rider and the radiator in particularly wet conditions.